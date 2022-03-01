2022 March 1 15:54

The world’s first dual fuel LNG powered VLCC classed by CCS is delivered

The world’s first LNG dual-fuel VLCC the YUAN RUI YANG is being delivered today February 28 at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for shipping giant COSCO classed by China Classification Society (CCS), according to the company's release.



The YUAN RUI YANG will be operated by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Company and has a length of 333 m, molded breadth of 60 m, and molded depth of 30.5 m. Using LNG as its main fuel, it is equipped with the dual-fuel engine, power generators and boiler. In gas mode, the ship's endurance can reach 12,000 nautical miles, with a combined endurance for fuel and gas of 24,000 nautical miles. , It makes the design energy efficiency index (EEDI) about 39.3 per cent lower than the baseline value.



CCS has further awarded class notations for the ship including Natural Gas Fuel, i-Ship(E) for ship intelligent energy efficiency, Green Ship I and NEC (III) for NOx emission control. It is designed with the C-type storage tanks, which are two 3,500 cbm LNG low-temperature storage tanks with completely independent intellectual property rights obtained for the vessel.



