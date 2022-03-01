2022 March 1 12:10

New rail shuttle between the Port of Gothenburg and Rosersberg

In January, Green Cargo introduced a new freight shuttle between the Port of Gothenburg and Rosersberg, north of Stockholm, which strengthens the conditions for further growth, according to the Port of Gothenburg's release. Departing six times a week, the shuttle transports paper products and other goods from Rosersberg to the Port of Gothenburg, for onward transit to France and the United Kingdom.

In Gothenburg, goods are handled at the Arken Intermodal Terminal, located directly beside the port's ro-ro and container terminals.

The shuttle began operating in January and can carry 40 trailers or more than 80 TEUs. The aim is to double the volume with two trains per day.

The prime movers behind the shuttle are DFDS and Green Cargo. In Gothenburg, goods are handled at the Arken Intermodal Terminal, located directly beside the ro-ro and container terminals, where they are then loaded and discharged for onward shipment to and from transocean and European markets.



The bulk of the freight transported by shuttle consists of paper products, destined mainly for the United Kingdom and France. On arrival in Gothenburg from Rosersberg, the freight is loaded onto DFDS vessels and shipped to the UK via Immingham, and to France via the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.



The combi terminal in Rosersberg is owned by the logistics company Train Alliance and has two fixed terminal cranes serving four 750-metre parallel tracks. The 90,000 square metre terminal has a further 60,000 square metres to facilitate future expansion.



The aim in time is that all truck distribution to and from the terminal in Rosersberg will become fossil-free following the introduction of electric trucks. Construction of charging stations linked to the terminal will commence in August.



The increase in rail traffic looks set to continue at the Port of Gothenburg with a new record for rail-borne freight passing through the port. Some 458,000 TEUs were handled during 2021.