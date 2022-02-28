2022 February 28 18:21

Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month

Sanmar Shipyards is celebrating completing a record number of vessels within one calendar month, with six tugs and two pilot boats gaining their class certificates during January 2022, according to the company's release.

The record-breaking start to the New Year takes the total number of projects completed by Sanmar to more than 300, with 302 being completed to date.

Sanmar builds state-of-the-art technologically-advanced tugboats at its two custom-built shipyards in Turkey. Its production capacity will be boosted further when a third yard, acquired in 2021, becomes operational and is optimised for the construction of Sanmar’s new ElectRA electric tugboat series, designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

Four of the tugboats completed in January are Kocacay series ASD tugs for Pakistani operator PQA, with bollard pulls ranging from 76 to 86 tonnes. Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAstar 3200SX design of escort/offshore terminal tug from Robert Allan Ltd, the tugs have the unique sponsoned hull form developed exclusively by the Canadian naval architects.

Three of the tugs, known as Kocacay IV, Kocacay V and Kocacay VI while under construction, but renamed GHARO, MALIR and KORANGI by their new owners, are powered by two 2,350kW main engines while the fourth, Kocacay VII renamed PIPRI, has two 2,525kW main engines. MALIR was Sanmar’s 300th project. PQA also purchased the two Sanmar Pilot boats, which it has renamed PB HEER and PB SASSI.

The two other tugboat projects completed in January were both Bogacay series ASD tugs based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Robert Allan Ltd. These twin Z-drive, diesel-powered tugs have been designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for seagoing ships.

Bogacay XLVIII, renamed HALCON III by new owners SAAM Towage, is powered by two 2,100kW main engines achieving an impressive 70 tonnes of bollard pull and will operate in Chile.

Bogacay XLIX which is powered by two 1,765kW engines and has a bollard pull of 60 tonnes, has been renamed MED CAPELLA by its new owners MedTug. It will operate in the heart of northern Europe.