  • Home
  • News
  • Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 28 18:21

    Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month

    Sanmar Shipyards is celebrating completing a record number of vessels within one calendar month, with six tugs and two pilot boats gaining their class certificates during January 2022, according to the company's release.

    The record-breaking start to the New Year takes the total number of projects completed by Sanmar to more than 300, with 302 being completed to date.

    Sanmar builds state-of-the-art technologically-advanced tugboats at its two custom-built shipyards in Turkey. Its production capacity will be boosted further when a third yard, acquired in 2021, becomes operational and is optimised for the construction of Sanmar’s new ElectRA electric tugboat series, designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

    Four of the tugboats completed in January are Kocacay series ASD tugs for Pakistani operator PQA, with bollard pulls ranging from 76 to 86 tonnes. Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAstar 3200SX design of escort/offshore terminal tug from Robert Allan Ltd, the tugs have the unique sponsoned hull form developed exclusively by the Canadian naval architects.

    Three of the tugs, known as Kocacay IV, Kocacay V and Kocacay VI while under construction, but renamed GHARO, MALIR and KORANGI by their new owners, are powered by two 2,350kW main engines while the fourth, Kocacay VII renamed PIPRI, has two 2,525kW main engines. MALIR was Sanmar’s 300th project. PQA also purchased the two Sanmar Pilot boats, which it has renamed PB HEER and PB SASSI.

    The two other tugboat projects completed in January were both Bogacay series ASD tugs based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Robert Allan Ltd. These twin Z-drive, diesel-powered tugs have been designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for seagoing ships.

    Bogacay XLVIII, renamed HALCON III by new owners SAAM Towage, is powered by two 2,100kW main engines achieving an impressive 70 tonnes of bollard pull and will operate in Chile.

    Bogacay XLIX which is powered by two 1,765kW engines and has a bollard pull of 60 tonnes, has been renamed MED CAPELLA by its new owners MedTug. It will operate in the heart of northern Europe.

Другие новости по темам: Sanmar Shipyards  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 28

18:51 ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments
18:21 Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
18:00 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year
17:29 Universal Handling Company (Ust-Luga) invested RUB 9.4 million in environment protection
17:06 Port of Hamburg posts 2021 results
16:27 TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
16:17 Hapag-Lloyd and ONE had stopped orders for freight in some ports of Russia
16:05 Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density
15:58 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
15:31 Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%
14:03 ProPakistani: Russia wants to install a gas terminal in Gwadar
13:02 China MSA to revise the ship routing and reporting system for Xiamen port from 01 Mar 2022
12:19 DNV awards AiP for methanol-fuelled VLCC developed by DSIC and CSET
11:57 RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022
11:36 Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
10:52 Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
10:42 KN shareholders approved a decision on the acquisition of the FSRU Independence at the end of its lease agreement
10:23 MABUX: High volatility with no firm trend remains in Global bunker market on Feb 28
10:08 Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries
09:34 Port of Tallinn Group reports 3-pct increase of revenue in 2021
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 25

2022 February 27

15:17 New Richmond container storage facility strengthens Canada’s supply chains
14:31 JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address
13:29 Despite supply chain challenges, dairy companies, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM make progress to prioritize U.S. dairy exports
12:37 GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3
11:42 GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
10:51 Port of Savannah to grow capacity by 60 percent

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan
11:46 The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
10:54 H2Gate becomes H2A

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo
15:28 Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation
15:05 China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
14:49 Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
14:31 ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki
14:11 The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021
13:01 ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service
12:21 Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of global shipping workforce, according to ICS
12:02 Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports
11:44 LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?
11:33 Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits for passage of warships
11:11 Coin ceremony for EXPLORA I takes place at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone
11:03 Sovcomflot covered by new debt and equity restrictions announced by White House
10:46 CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine
10:24 MABUX: High volatility remains in Global bunker market on Feb 25
09:56 FESCO vessels continue their operation within the framework of marine coastal service FESCO Magadan Line
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24
09:21 Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014
09:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

2022 February 24

18:25 Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam
18:05 Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel