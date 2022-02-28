-
2022 February 28 17:29
Universal Handling Company (Ust-Luga) invested RUB 9.4 million in environment protection
The bulk of this amount was spent for enhancement of environmental safety of loading/unloading operations. For that purpose, UHC acquired a sophisticated dust suppression system. That mobile equipment can be operated round the year.
Universal Handling Company pays close attention to updating its regulatory documentation, disposal of waste and maintenance of environmental facilities. The latter undergo regular maintenance and scheduled repair. In 2021, the company performed modernization of pump and compressor equipment.
The efficiency of ecological measures undertaken by UHC is confirmed by environmental monitoring at the border of the sanitary protection zone and at the adjacent territories. According to the accredited laboratories’ findings, air, water and waste water quality complies with the standards. The acoustic load does not exceed the admissible limit either.
Universal Handling Company is committed to sustainable development. It is permanently improving its environmental safety system in compliance the best global practice.
