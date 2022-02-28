  • Home
  • News
  • TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 28 16:27

    TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners

    Image source: TransContainer
    TransContainer has signed a three-party agreement on cooperation with two Chinese forwarders

    PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group says it has signed a three-party agreement on cooperation with two Chinese forwarders to make transit container transportation from China to Europe more attractive and competitive.

    Within the frames of the agreement with the leading logistics company Shandong Jitie Land Port Group Limited, a part of Jinan Railway Bureau of the Chinese Railways, and Qingdao New Port Industrial And Logistics Development Co., Ltd., operator of Qingdao dry port of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) demonstration zone, the parties will consider increasing the volumes of freight traffic to Europe as well as the higher efficiency of land border crossing points through cooperation with the Chinese Railways on the schedule slots provision for trains departing from the joint cargo consolidating hub in Qingdao. The parties intend to create the hub within 5 years after signing the agreement.

    According to the document, in the demonstration zone created in Shandong province within the project of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization within 5 years there will also be created Chinese-Russian and Chinese-European centers of train maintenance and a permanent exhibition pavilion dedicated to the advantages of TransContainer’s services.

    “Signing the agreement with our Chinese partners will strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China in the field of transport and logistics services, as well as increase the volume of transit traffic through Russia and upgrade the speed and quality of service rendered to our customers,” said Vladimir Khlutkov, Asia-Pacific Business Development Director.

Другие новости по темам: TransContainer  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 28

16:27 TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
16:05 Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density
15:58 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
15:31 Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%
14:03 ProPakistani: Russia wants to install a gas terminal in Gwadar
13:02 China MSA to revise the ship routing and reporting system for Xiamen port from 01 Mar 2022
12:19 DNV awards AiP for methanol-fuelled VLCC developed by DSIC and CSET
11:57 RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022
11:36 Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
10:52 Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
10:42 KN shareholders approved a decision on the acquisition of the FSRU Independence at the end of its lease agreement
10:23 MABUX: High volatility with no firm trend remains in Global bunker market on Feb 28
10:08 Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries
09:34 Port of Tallinn Group reports 3-pct increase of revenue in 2021
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 25

2022 February 27

15:17 New Richmond container storage facility strengthens Canada’s supply chains
14:31 JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address
13:29 Despite supply chain challenges, dairy companies, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM make progress to prioritize U.S. dairy exports
12:37 GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3
11:42 GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
10:51 Port of Savannah to grow capacity by 60 percent

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan
11:46 The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
10:54 H2Gate becomes H2A

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo
15:28 Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation
15:05 China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
14:49 Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
14:31 ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki
14:11 The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021
13:01 ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service
12:21 Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of global shipping workforce, according to ICS
12:02 Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports
11:44 LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?
11:33 Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits for passage of warships
11:11 Coin ceremony for EXPLORA I takes place at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone
11:03 Sovcomflot covered by new debt and equity restrictions announced by White House
10:46 CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine
10:24 MABUX: High volatility remains in Global bunker market on Feb 25
09:56 FESCO vessels continue their operation within the framework of marine coastal service FESCO Magadan Line
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24
09:21 Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014
09:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

2022 February 24

18:25 Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam
18:05 Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel
17:59 Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports no damage to port infrastructure with most of ports closed in Ukraine
17:45 Turbine supplier selected for Baltyk II and III projects in Poland
17:15 The first cruiseship connected to the new shore power facility in the Port of Bergen
16:45 Jointly developing innovative Underwater Remote Mining system
16:25 ECSA welcomes extension of Coordinated Maritime Presence in the Gulf of Guinea and North-Western Indian Ocean
16:20 Two civilian cargo vessels fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azov Sea