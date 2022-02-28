2022 February 28 16:27

TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group says it has signed a three-party agreement on cooperation with two Chinese forwarders to make transit container transportation from China to Europe more attractive and competitive.

Within the frames of the agreement with the leading logistics company Shandong Jitie Land Port Group Limited, a part of Jinan Railway Bureau of the Chinese Railways, and Qingdao New Port Industrial And Logistics Development Co., Ltd., operator of Qingdao dry port of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) demonstration zone, the parties will consider increasing the volumes of freight traffic to Europe as well as the higher efficiency of land border crossing points through cooperation with the Chinese Railways on the schedule slots provision for trains departing from the joint cargo consolidating hub in Qingdao. The parties intend to create the hub within 5 years after signing the agreement.

According to the document, in the demonstration zone created in Shandong province within the project of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization within 5 years there will also be created Chinese-Russian and Chinese-European centers of train maintenance and a permanent exhibition pavilion dedicated to the advantages of TransContainer’s services.

“Signing the agreement with our Chinese partners will strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China in the field of transport and logistics services, as well as increase the volume of transit traffic through Russia and upgrade the speed and quality of service rendered to our customers,” said Vladimir Khlutkov, Asia-Pacific Business Development Director.