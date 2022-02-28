2022 February 28 16:05

Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density

As the situation in Ukraine continues, A.P. Moller - Maersk is keeping a close eye on developments and assessing the best options for its customers and their cargo, according to the company's release.

To prevent congestion in key ports, Maersk is moving cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density that still possess the required reefer plugs to retain perishable commodities. Among the options are free Change of Destination (COD) services and no cancellation fees on bookings to and from Ukraine. Air and Rail offerings can also serve as means of alternative transport for cargo still at origin.





