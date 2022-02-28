2022 February 28 15:35

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 1,839



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between February 21 and February 25 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,839 and totaled RUB 35,618 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 33,950 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,992 to RUB 33,562 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,845 to RUB 33,067 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 34,150 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,025 to RUB 48,525 pmt.