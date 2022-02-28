  • Home
  • News
  • Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 28 15:35

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 1,839

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between February 21 and February 25 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,839 and totaled RUB 35,618 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 33,950 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,992 to RUB 33,562 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,845 to RUB 33,067 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 34,150 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,025 to RUB 48,525 pmt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 28

16:27 TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
16:05 Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density
15:58 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
15:31 Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%
14:03 ProPakistani: Russia wants to install a gas terminal in Gwadar
13:02 China MSA to revise the ship routing and reporting system for Xiamen port from 01 Mar 2022
12:19 DNV awards AiP for methanol-fuelled VLCC developed by DSIC and CSET
11:57 RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022
11:36 Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
10:52 Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
10:42 KN shareholders approved a decision on the acquisition of the FSRU Independence at the end of its lease agreement
10:23 MABUX: High volatility with no firm trend remains in Global bunker market on Feb 28
10:08 Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries
09:34 Port of Tallinn Group reports 3-pct increase of revenue in 2021
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 25

2022 February 27

15:17 New Richmond container storage facility strengthens Canada’s supply chains
14:31 JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address
13:29 Despite supply chain challenges, dairy companies, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM make progress to prioritize U.S. dairy exports
12:37 GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3
11:42 GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
10:51 Port of Savannah to grow capacity by 60 percent

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan
11:46 The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
10:54 H2Gate becomes H2A

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo
15:28 Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation
15:05 China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
14:49 Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
14:31 ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki
14:11 The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021
13:01 ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service
12:21 Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of global shipping workforce, according to ICS
12:02 Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports
11:44 LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?
11:33 Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits for passage of warships
11:11 Coin ceremony for EXPLORA I takes place at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone
11:03 Sovcomflot covered by new debt and equity restrictions announced by White House
10:46 CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine
10:24 MABUX: High volatility remains in Global bunker market on Feb 25
09:56 FESCO vessels continue their operation within the framework of marine coastal service FESCO Magadan Line
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24
09:21 Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014
09:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

2022 February 24

18:25 Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam
18:05 Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel
17:59 Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports no damage to port infrastructure with most of ports closed in Ukraine
17:45 Turbine supplier selected for Baltyk II and III projects in Poland
17:15 The first cruiseship connected to the new shore power facility in the Port of Bergen
16:45 Jointly developing innovative Underwater Remote Mining system
16:25 ECSA welcomes extension of Coordinated Maritime Presence in the Gulf of Guinea and North-Western Indian Ocean
16:20 Two civilian cargo vessels fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azov Sea