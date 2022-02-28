2022 February 28 11:57

RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022

Image source: NSR Public Council

In 2022, the Government of the Russian Federation will launch the mechanism to subsidize coastal shipping on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), says Gadzhimagomed Guseinov, First Deputy to the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, according to the Ministry’s press center.



RUB 560 million is allocated by the federal budget for organization of at least two first voyages from the North-Western ports to the ports of the Far East.



“The instrument of subsidy will let develop the cargo base, demonstrate the prospects of coastal and transit cargo shipping on the Northern Sea Route. The draft decree on approval of the subsidy rules has been submitted to the Government”, says Gadzhimagomed Guseinov.



According to earlier reports, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route rose by 5.7% to 34.85 million tonnesin 2021. In accordance with the summary of the Development of the Northern Sea Route Federal Project, the target set for 2021 was 32 million tonnes. The first step towards the development of transit cargo shipping was assigning of an agreement between DP World and Rosatom. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article “Arctic prospects” >>>>