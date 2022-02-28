  • Home
  • News
  • Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 28 11:36

    Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean

    Valenciaport consolidates its strategic position as the fourth port in Europe and the 27th worldwide according to data from the consultancy firm Alphaliner for 2021, according to the company's release. With the container data of the 30 main ports in the world, closed on 31 December last year, the Valencian port overtakes the Greek port of Piraeus to consolidate its position as the first European port of reference in the Mediterranean. Globally, it has also improved by one place compared to the 2020 ranking. For the president of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Aurelio Martínez, this world ranking “shows the strength of the Port of Valencia and the impact it has on world traffic”.

    According to Alphaliner’s report, the ranking is led by the Asian ports (Shanghai, Singapore and Ningbo). To find the first European port, one has to go to the eleventh position occupied by Rotterdam, followed by Antwerp in 15th place, Hamburg in 19th, Valencia in 27th place and Piraeus in 29th. Among the venues on the old continent, Valencia is the only one to move up a position. On the other hand, the main increases are in Indian ports (Mundra and Nhava Sheva), American (Los Angeles and New York) and Moroccan (Tangiers).

    The report highlights the importance of mixed ports, which are those that concentrate cargo and transhipment. In the case of Valenciaport, Alphaliner points out that in 2021 the Valencian docks handled 5,614,454 containers, 3.4% more than the previous year, which consolidates it as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean. For the president of the PAV, the key to Valenciaport is “the combination of export/import traffic with transhipment. Transit is fundamental to facilitate connectivity with all the ports of the world. Thanks to the fact that we have sufficient volume for shipping lines to dock in Valencia, exporters and importers operating in Valenciaport have more competitive prices. If this were not the case, they would have to go to other ports with the increase in costs that this would entail”.

    Alphaliner’s analysis indicates that the world’s top 30 ports handled 450 million containers during last year compared to 421 million in 2020. This figure reflects the fact that world maritime trade continues to grow, and the main ports are increasing their capacity. For Aurelio Martínez, “the size of the ports is important to attract the large ships that move goods worldwide and to continue to have connectivity so that companies can have access to any market in the world at the lowest possible cost”. “Valenciaport could have grown more in 2021 but, as has happened in other ports, some of the ships have had to go to other destinations because we have been close to congestion”, concludes the president of the PAV.

    In this sense, Valenciaport’s Business Plan 2021-2025 contemplates a total of 1,098 million euros in investments to develop sustainable infrastructures such as the northern container terminal that will increase the capacity of the Port of Valencia, the improvement of railway connections or the development of clean energies, among others.

Другие новости по темам: Alphaliner, Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 28

16:27 TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
16:05 Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density
15:58 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
15:31 Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%
14:03 ProPakistani: Russia wants to install a gas terminal in Gwadar
13:02 China MSA to revise the ship routing and reporting system for Xiamen port from 01 Mar 2022
12:19 DNV awards AiP for methanol-fuelled VLCC developed by DSIC and CSET
11:57 RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022
11:36 Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
10:52 Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
10:42 KN shareholders approved a decision on the acquisition of the FSRU Independence at the end of its lease agreement
10:23 MABUX: High volatility with no firm trend remains in Global bunker market on Feb 28
10:08 Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries
09:34 Port of Tallinn Group reports 3-pct increase of revenue in 2021
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 25

2022 February 27

15:17 New Richmond container storage facility strengthens Canada’s supply chains
14:31 JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address
13:29 Despite supply chain challenges, dairy companies, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM make progress to prioritize U.S. dairy exports
12:37 GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3
11:42 GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
10:51 Port of Savannah to grow capacity by 60 percent

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan
11:46 The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
10:54 H2Gate becomes H2A

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo
15:28 Rosmorrechflot says Russia’s Black Sea ports continue normal operation
15:05 China ports container volume rises 1.6% in January of 2022
14:49 Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company
14:31 ThPA S.A. announces contractor for the 6th Pier of the Port of Thessaloniki
14:11 The throughout of the port of Ravenna (Italy) rose by 21% in 2021
13:01 ICTSI Subic is part of MSC’s Seahorse service
12:21 Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5% of global shipping workforce, according to ICS
12:02 Ship loading operations suspended at Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky and Azov ports
11:44 LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?
11:33 Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits for passage of warships
11:11 Coin ceremony for EXPLORA I takes place at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone
11:03 Sovcomflot covered by new debt and equity restrictions announced by White House
10:46 CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine
10:24 MABUX: High volatility remains in Global bunker market on Feb 25
09:56 FESCO vessels continue their operation within the framework of marine coastal service FESCO Magadan Line
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of February 24
09:21 Growth of crude oil prices slows down after reaching their highest since 2014
09:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

2022 February 24

18:25 Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam
18:05 Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel
17:59 Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports no damage to port infrastructure with most of ports closed in Ukraine
17:45 Turbine supplier selected for Baltyk II and III projects in Poland
17:15 The first cruiseship connected to the new shore power facility in the Port of Bergen
16:45 Jointly developing innovative Underwater Remote Mining system
16:25 ECSA welcomes extension of Coordinated Maritime Presence in the Gulf of Guinea and North-Western Indian Ocean
16:20 Two civilian cargo vessels fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Azov Sea