  • Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
  • 2022 February 28 10:52

    Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship

    From February 28 to March 14, the world's largest hospital ship, the Global Mercy, will be in Rotterdam. A momentous event for Stena RoRo who, on behalf of the charity Mercy Ships, has been the project manager for the ship's construction since 2013. During her weeks in Rotterdam, the newly built ship will be open to visitors. Private individuals, organizations, partners, donors, volunteers and the media are welcome to visit the ship while she is being outfitted in Rotterdam for its vital mission in West Africa.

    From February 28 to March 14, completion of the newly built Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship – will be celebrated and she will be open for tours. Stena RoRo has been responsible for the design, contractual arrangements and site supervision of this very special marine construction project.

    Hospital activities to be carried out on board entail specific requirements that influence everything from the design and layout of the hull to ventilation and other technical solutions. The ship houses operating rooms and hospital wards, a lab, eye clinic, dental clinic, training facilities and all that is needed both for in-patient care and those working on board, including schools and nursery schools for the crew's children. The Global Mercy is rated for passenger service and, when in port, can accommodate 950 people including a crew of 641.

    “When we were commissioned to build the Global Mercy, we began with an existing concept for passenger ships and freight for long-distance international RoPax service,” says Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo. “We designed her as a pure passenger ship with hospital services instead. The car deck has been replaced by operating rooms and hospital wards.”

    To meet the special challenges, Stena RoRo created a global project with subcontractors from around the world. Construction was carried out at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in northern China where Stena RoRo has had an international team on site for monitoring the construction process.

    The Global Mercy has been built on behalf of the charity Mercy Ships which via hospital ships, provides free medical care and expands local healthcare capacity for the world's most vulnerable human beings. The ships are staffed by volunteers from more than 60 countries. The Global Mercy is the first of the charity's ships to have been designed and built specifically for their needs. Previous ships have been converted into hospital ships.

    With the Global Mercy, their capacity to provide help is more than doubled. The new ship will come alongside the Africa Mercy, in operation since 2007. With both ships in service, Mercy Ships expects to conduct more than 5,000 operations each year, treat over 28,000 dental patients and train more than 2,800 local healthcare staff.

    In Rotterdam, final outfitting is underway ahead of Global Mercy's departure for Dakar in Senegal. Alongside celebrations and the ship being open to visitors, there will be guided tours both onboard and virtually (https://globalmercy.org). Mercy Ships hopes that the general public, donors and potential volunteers will take advantage of the opportunity to see the ship and get a clearer picture of life on board for both patients and volunteers. A special invitation is going out to the media, and they will be able to meet volunteers and several of the project's key figures, including Stena RoRo’s managing director Per Westling.

    The project started back in 2013. Swedish Stena RoRo has been responsible for the design, contracting and site supervision of this unique and global project. French Barry Rogliano Salles, BRS, has served as the broker, detailed design by Finnish Deltamarin and construction has been carried out at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in China. The Global Mercy, classified by Lloyd's Register in the United Kingdom, sails under the Maltese flag and operate along the coast of Africa.

    A selection of suppliers involved in the project:
    ABB Azipod®– Propulsion systems and generators
    Alfa Laval – Coolers
    Berg Propulsion – Bow propeller
    Consilium – Safety systems, fire alarm system
    Evac – Waste management
    MacGregor – Hull doors and gang planks
    Scan Marine– Monitoring and inspection of interior
    Selectope – Antifouling painting
    Wärtsilä – Generator engines
    About the Global Mercy
    Length: 174 meters
    Beam: 28.6 meters
    Draught: 6.15 meters
    Gross tonnage: 37,000 tonnes
    Deadweight: 5,448 tonnes
    Total area, interior: 30,000 square meters

    About Mercy Ships

    Through its hospital vessels, Mercy Ships provides free high-quality healthcare, building up healthcare capacity and providing sustainable development to those with the least resources. Mercy Ships was founded by Don and Deyon Stephens in 1978 and has since operated in more than 55 developing countries, contributing care and development worth more than SEK 17 billion and treating more than 2.8 million people. Ships' crews consist of approximately 1,200 volunteers each year from more than 60 countries. They are surgeons, dentists, nurses, nursing educators, teachers, chefs, sailors, engineers and agricultural experts who volunteer their time and skills. With offices in 16 countries and an African center, Mercy Ships strives to make a difference for individuals and to assist nations.

