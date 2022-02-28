2022 February 28 10:08

Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries

Oil prices rose by 5.33%-5.94%

As of 28 February 2022, 08:14 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 5.33% higher at $103.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 5.85% to $99.63 a barrel. WTI futures for April delivery rose by 5.94% to $97.05 a barrel



Crude oil prices are surging driven by supply disruption worries amid introduction of sanctions against Russia.