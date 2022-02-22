2022 February 22 17:54

Marlink to deliver smart hybrid network for offshore fleet

Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, has signed an agreement to provide a global hybrid network solution to vessels operated by Subsea 7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, according to the company's release.



Subsea 7 operates one of the most capable and diverse fleets in its market, including chartered and high specification owned vessels.

Marlink will provide a secure hybrid network solution to Subsea 7, combining its global Sealink VSAT solution with L-band back-up, global 4G cellular services and connection to the Tampnet network for operations in the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes provision of guaranteed throughput including a Committed Information Rate (CIR) at a level normally only found in the leisure/cruise sector.

Marlink will also provide its XChange platform solution to create a separate network for secure crew communications.

