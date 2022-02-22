2022 February 22 16:34

World's largest cruise ship arrives at Port Everglades

Port Everglades once again welcomes the largest cruise ship in the world. Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas docked at her homeport, Port Everglades, this weekend for her inaugural season beginning March 4. This is the fourth Oasis-Class ship to make its U.S. debut at Port Everglades, according to the company's release.

The 1,188 foot-long, 236,857-gross-ton Wonder of the Seas surpassed her sister-ship Symphony of the Seas as the world's largest cruise ship by more than 8,700 gross tons.

Besides her sheer size, what makes Wonder of the Seas stand out is the combination of new and signature experiences on board, including the all-new Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed area with slides, climbing walls, interactive murals and games for kids; an eighth neighborhood - the Suite Neighborhood - and the debut of restaurants, bars and lounges such as The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar and the cantilevered Vue Bar.

On March 4, Wonder of the Seas will sail on her inaugural cruise calling on Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Sailing itineraries include ports in the eastern and western Caribbean as well as Royal Caribbean's uber-popular private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay. Wonder of the Seas is the fifth Oasis-Class ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet, including Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas.





