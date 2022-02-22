2022 February 22 15:44

Neptune Energy awards £3M contracts to support gas production at Cygnus

Neptune Energy announced a series of contract awards totalling almost £3 million to support ongoing operations at its operated Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea, according to the company's release.



The awarded workscopes cover diving support vessel services, helicopter services and general inspection activities.



The work will support maintaining high levels of gas production from the facility, which is capable of producing 6% of UK domestic gas demand.



The latest awards follow the announcement of two contract extensions to Petrofac for operations & maintenance and engineering at Cygnus which came into effect at the beginning of 2022.



