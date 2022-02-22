2022 February 22 14:02

ABP launches new Group Professional Services Framework

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced the launch of a new Group Professional Services Framework contract with a number of key consultancy partners to help deliver a wide variety of projects over the next four to six years.

As the UK’s leading ports group, ABP’s network of 21 ports around Britain offers unparalleled marine, road and rail access to domestic and international markets. ABP also owns the UK’s busiest rail freight terminal at Hams Hall located in the heart of the country.

In order to meet its commitment to ‘Keeping Britain Trading’, ABP is dedicated to leading the market by providing its customers around the Nation the facilities they need to operate and meet the UKs growing business needs. To achieve this, ABP is committed to continual investment in the infrastructure, equipment and skills needed to handle a vast array of cargo safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

The framework consists of five lots covering various consultancy disciplines, with a number of partners appointed on each of these lots.

The implementation of this framework will enable ABP to deliver an enhanced service, both internally and for its customers, by working with its partners to bring technical excellence and best practice in the delivery of design and consultancy services across the Group.