2022 February 22 11:28

Fines for environmental violations in course of coal handling at ports to be increased ten times

The draft law supported by RF Government foresees introduction of amendments into the Code of Administrative Offences



RF Government has supported the bill drafted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation on raising responsibility for sanitary and environmental violation in the course of coal handling in ports, according to the publication on the official website of RF Government.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, the proposed amendments are aimed at improvement of the environmental situation in ports handling coal.



The document foresees introduction of amendments into the Code of Administrative Offences which are to raise the responsibility of companies for violations. The fines are to be increased substantially with terminal of the company’s activities foreseen in case of repeated violations.



“Over the recent decade, seaports have tripled their throughput to 140 million tonnes. Environmental load has increased as well. Although the industry undergoes large-scale measures on reduction of the negative impact on human health and environment, some companies either ignore such measures or reduce them”, said Victoria Abramchenko.



As of today, the fines for environmental damage are between RUB 10,000 and RUB 20,000 for legal entities.

The draft law foresees their increase to RUB 100,000 – RUB 200,000 if the watchdogs’ requirements are not complied with in time. In case of repeated violations the fines will make RUB 300,000 to RUB 600,000 or the activities of are to be suspended for up to 90 days.



“The law will raise the responsibility of companies and formalize the mechanism forcing the business correct the violations”, emphasized Victoria Abramchenko.