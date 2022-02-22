2022 February 22 12:01

PD Ports collaborates with contractor match to provide opportunities for local businesses and increase sustainability in supply chains

PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport and the largest private employer in the Tees Valley, has partnered with new initiative, Contractor Match, in a bid to provide a seamless path for business engagement and increase supply chain opportunities for local businesses within the region, according to the company's release.

The new project aims to create equal chances for businesses based on their merits rather than just size and, with 80% of its supply chain made up of SMEs, the collaboration was something PD Ports was keen to pursue.

PD Ports is amongst good company as a supporter of Contractor Match with fellow Tees Valley businesses Wilton Engineering, The Mussel Club and Complete IT Solutions also demonstrating their commitment to promoting local opportunities.

The platform works on two levels; firstly by allowing larger organisations, such as PD Ports, to post opportunities and secondly, by allowing those signed up to the platform to receive notifications when such opportunities arise.



