2022 February 22 10:52

ICTSI Pakistan handles its first ro-ro vessel

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) achieved a new operational milestone with its recent handling of Messina Line’s JOLLY QUARZO, the first ro-ro vessel to call the terminal. The cargo-containership docked at PICT on February 1, marking the resumption of ro-ro services at the Port of Karachi after 20 years, according to the company's release.

Khurram Aziz Khan, PICT chief executive officer, witnessed the inaugural Ro-Ro operation at the terminal together with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) senior officials led by Chairman Nadir Mumtaz Warraich. The delegation welcomed the vessel master and crew and presented a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

ABOUT PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL

Operating Berths 6 to 9 at the East Wharf of the Karachi Port, Pakistan International Container Terminal is the preferred terminal for the Indian subcontinent trade routes. The common-use terminal offers excellent connections to Central Asia, Afghanistan, and the Western China hinterlands.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.