  • 2022 February 22 09:14

    Crude oil prices rise amid political tension escalating worldwide

    Oil prices rose by 1.25%-2.82%

    As of 22 February 2022, 08:11 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.25% higher at $94.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.82% to $92.75 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are increasing amid escalating geopolitical tension.

