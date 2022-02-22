2022 February 22 09:14

Crude oil prices rise amid political tension escalating worldwide

Oil prices rose by 1.25%-2.82%

As of 22 February 2022, 08:11 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.25% higher at $94.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.82% to $92.75 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are increasing amid escalating geopolitical tension.