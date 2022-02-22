-
2022 February 22 09:14
Crude oil prices rise amid political tension escalating worldwide
Oil prices rose by 1.25%-2.82%
As of 22 February 2022, 08:11 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 1.25% higher at $94.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 2.82% to $92.75 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are increasing amid escalating geopolitical tension.
2022 February 22
2022 February 21
2022 February 20
2022 February 19
2022 February 18
|18:06
|Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
|17:45
|New Managing Director appointed for APM Terminals Yucatán
|17:21
|Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY