2022 February 14 18:02
Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
The port’s container throughput decreased by 0.4%
In January 2022, the Port of Singapore handled 52.07 million tonnes of cargo, down 2%, year-on-year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show. The port’s container throughput fell by 0.4% to 3.14 million TEUs.
The number of vessels arrivals fell by 5.6% to 7,213.
Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.
