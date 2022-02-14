  • Home
    Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 0.4%

    In January 2022, the Port of Singapore handled 52.07 million tonnes of cargo, down 2%, year-on-year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show. The port’s container throughput fell by 0.4% to 3.14 million TEUs.

    The number of vessels arrivals fell by 5.6% to 7,213.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

