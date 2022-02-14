2022 February 14 17:06

dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie

dship Carriers has taken over the last of four newbuilds, the MV Charlie, of the latest generation eco-friendly F-500 vessel type, on February 10, 2022. With this new vessel, dship is further enhancing its capabilities in the multi-purpose heavy lift market during a time when cargo slots are rare and the market is tight, according to the company's release.

Contributing to global decarbonization, dship ordered a total of four eco-friendly F-500 multi-purpose heavy lift vessels—MV Mick, MV Keith, MV Ronnie and MV Charlie—as part of their fleet expansion program initiated back in 2018. All newbuild vessels were developed to reduce fuel consumption while increasing stowage flexibility. The MV Charlie is the last of these vessels now being delivered. It is equipped with two Liebherr cranes, featuring a lifting capacity of 250 metric tons (MT) each, and has a deadweight of 12,385 MT.

Equipped with a Becker Mewis Duct® and a Becker Rudder, two devices utilizing energy-saving technology, MV Charlie is the company’s next step toward environmentally-friendlier shipping solutions supporting lower fuel demand. These consumption lowering devices consist of two elements mounted on the vessel in front of the propeller and an integrated fin system.

dship carrier’s fleet currently consists of various multi-purpose, heavy lift, tween deck vessels with around 12,500 DWAT and a combined crane capacity of up to 500 MT. This allows for a broad set of fully customizable services tailored to clients’ ocean chartering needs.