2022 February 14 16:39

28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022

The WGC2022 National Organizing Committee (NOC) has taken the decision to make a one-time extension of the Early Bird Registration for the 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022) to 31 March 2022.

The Early Bird extension will give our colleagues within the gas and energy industry more time to register and save on a ticket to attend WGC2022 in Daegu, South Korea on 23-27 May 2022.

“We are delighted with the level of interest and enthusiasm from our speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, partners and attendees in attending the conference and exhibition in person in Daegu this coming May, despite COVID-19,” said Bong Kyu Park, Co-Chairman of the NOC for WGC2022. “The NOC is pleased to offer maximum flexibility to all our colleagues within the gas and energy industry and encourage you to register now to take advantage of this special registration benefit.”

Full refunds will be given for any cancellation of registration received by 31 March 2022. No refunds will be given for any cancellation received after 31 March 2022, except in cases where an attendee must cancel their registration due to the Korean Government’s issue of an entry restriction to the Republic of Korea due to COVID-19 or equivalent pandemic.