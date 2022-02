2022 February 14 16:18

Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2022 rose by 5.1% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 7.8%

In January 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 48 million tonnes of cargo, up 5.1%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January totaled 435,100 TEUs, up 7.8%.



In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.