2022 February 14 15:54

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 10% YoY to 1.13 million tonnes

The number of calls totaled 111

In January 2022, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 1.13 million tonnes of cargo (down 10%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 516,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 410,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 200,000 tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 111 ships including 87 dry bulk cargo carriers and 24 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2021, the port handled 11 million tonnes of cargo.