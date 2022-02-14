2022 February 14 14:52

Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January 2022, seaports of Russia handled 69.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 9.1%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 30.8 million tonnes (+2.0%) including 14.2 million tonnes of coal (+0.1%), 5.4 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+21.1%), 2.4 million tonnes of grain (-38.7%), 2.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+2.5%), 1.9 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+38.5%), 1.2 million tonnes of ore (up 1.6 times).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 38.6 million tonnes (+15.5%) including 21.9 million tonnes of crude oil (+21.9%), 13.0 million tonnes of oil products (+10.7%), 3.3 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+1.0%), 0.3 million tonnes of food cargo (-19.5%).



Exports totaled 54.4 million tonnes (+6.2%), imports - 3.9 million tonnes (+41.1%), transit - 5.6 million tonnes (+27.3%), short-sea traffic – 5.5 million tonnes (+5.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 8.5 million tonnes (+9.7%) including 2.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.6%) and 6.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.7 %). The port of Murmansk handled 5.0 million tonnes (+8.8%), Sabetta - 2.4 million tonnes (-1.7%), Arkhangelsk - 0.2 million tonnes (+4.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 22.1 million tonnes (+5.0%) including 9.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.9%) and 13.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.2%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 9.4 million tonnes (+0.3%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg - 4.9 million tonnes (+4.2%), Primorsk – 5.3 million tonnes (+19.0%), Vysotsk – 1.6 million tonnes (-3.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 20.4 million tonnes (+16.0%) including 8.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.0%) and 12.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+28.6%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 12.3 million tonnes (+22.4%), Taman – 3.0 million tonnes (up 2.4 times), Tuapse – 1.6 million tonnes (-23.8%), Rostov-on-Don - 1.1 million tonnes (-21.8%), Kavkaz – 0.9 million tonnes (+2.9%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 0.5 million tonnes (-31.4%) including 0.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.9%) and 0.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-38.9%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.3 million tonnes (-23.4 %).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 17.9 million tonnes (+7.6%) including 10.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.0%) and 7.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.0%). Vostochny port handled 6.7 million tonnes (+15.3%), Vanino – 2.8 million tonnes (-5.8%), Vladivostok – 2.5 million tonnes (+27.4%), Nakhodka - 2.0 million tonnes (-2.1%), Prigorodnoye – 1.6 million tonnes (+11.1%).



In January 2022, Russian seaports handled 204 passenger ships (down 2.4 times), sea terminals serviced 17,600 people including 13,100 departing passengers and 4,500 arriving passengers. No transit passenger were serviced over the period.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 8,200 people, Yalta – 5,100 people and Sochi – 1,700 people.



In 2021, seaports of Russia handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year.