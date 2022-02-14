  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 14 14:52

    Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    Russian seaports handled 204 passenger ships

    In January 2022, seaports of Russia handled 69.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 9.1%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 30.8 million tonnes (+2.0%) including 14.2 million tonnes of coal (+0.1%), 5.4 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+21.1%), 2.4 million tonnes of grain (-38.7%), 2.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+2.5%), 1.9 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+38.5%), 1.2 million tonnes of ore (up 1.6 times).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 38.6 million tonnes (+15.5%) including 21.9 million tonnes of crude oil (+21.9%), 13.0 million tonnes of oil products (+10.7%), 3.3 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+1.0%), 0.3 million tonnes of food cargo (-19.5%).

    Exports totaled 54.4 million tonnes (+6.2%), imports - 3.9 million tonnes (+41.1%), transit - 5.6 million tonnes (+27.3%), short-sea traffic – 5.5 million tonnes (+5.2%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 8.5 million tonnes (+9.7%) including 2.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.6%) and 6.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.7 %). The port of Murmansk handled 5.0 million tonnes (+8.8%), Sabetta - 2.4 million tonnes (-1.7%), Arkhangelsk - 0.2 million tonnes (+4.1%).
               
    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 22.1 million tonnes (+5.0%) including 9.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.9%) and 13.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.2%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 9.4 million tonnes (+0.3%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg - 4.9 million tonnes (+4.2%), Primorsk – 5.3 million tonnes (+19.0%), Vysotsk – 1.6 million tonnes (-3.2%).
             
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 20.4 million tonnes (+16.0%) including 8.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.0%) and 12.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+28.6%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 12.3 million tonnes (+22.4%), Taman – 3.0 million tonnes (up 2.4 times), Tuapse – 1.6 million tonnes (-23.8%), Rostov-on-Don - 1.1 million tonnes (-21.8%), Kavkaz – 0.9 million tonnes (+2.9%).
              
    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 0.5 million tonnes (-31.4%) including 0.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.9%) and 0.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-38.9%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.3 million tonnes (-23.4 %).
              
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 17.9 million tonnes (+7.6%) including 10.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.0%) and 7.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.0%). Vostochny port handled 6.7 million tonnes (+15.3%), Vanino – 2.8 million tonnes (-5.8%), Vladivostok – 2.5 million tonnes (+27.4%), Nakhodka - 2.0 million tonnes (-2.1%), Prigorodnoye – 1.6 million tonnes (+11.1%).  

    In January 2022, Russian seaports handled 204 passenger ships (down 2.4 times), sea terminals serviced 17,600 people including 13,100 departing passengers and 4,500 arriving passengers. No transit passenger were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 8,200 people, Yalta – 5,100 people and Sochi – 1,700 people.

    In 2021, seaports of Russia handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 14

15:13 Ship It Zero welcomes Energy Observer 2 and renews calls for retailers to use zero-emission ships
14:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)
14:30 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS
13:41 Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
13:25 Caterpillar Marine is the first engine manufacturer to receive ABS Machinery Health Management and SMART service provider certification
13:06 FESCO launches rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow
12:34 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey
11:59 RF Government approves expansion of Arctic Capital PDA for construction of LNG handling facility
11:52 Sogester terminal Luanda upgrades its equipment with the arrival of 2 new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise sharply on Feb 14
10:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 ULCT launches new transit intermodal service from China to Europe
09:33 Crude oil prices rose by over 1%
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11

2022 February 13

15:19 Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel to accelerate green container shipping
14:53 Solstad announces contract awards within renewable energy
13:29 USCG interdicts lancha crew observed illegally fishing in US waters
12:37 SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. form strategic alliance
11:12 Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine announce joint effort to design LNG bunker barge

2022 February 12

14:42 Sunderland Marine appoints Mia Bredenberg as Australia Branch Manager
13:07 Swan Hellenic's second expedition cruise ship, is now on the water
12:51 Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
11:48 USCGC Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
10:52 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey

2022 February 11

18:37 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology
18:01 “K” Line awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard”
17:39 Professor Mikhail Kolosov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:16 Solstad announced contract awards for three of its subsea vessels
16:55 Rosneft’s average daily hydrocarbon production in 2021 increased by 4.9% YoY
16:40 CMA CGM to no longer carry plastic waste on its ships
16:26 RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels
16:04 Semco Maritime to perform service on Floatel superior
15:41 Marine Rescue Service collected over 155 cbm of oil products from stranded ship Xing Yuan
15:20 Equinor extends agreements with Norwegian suppliers
14:58 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Feb 11
14:49 Net income of Rosneft for 2021 surged 6.7 times YoY
14:14 APM Terminals Pecém announces investment of BRL 150 million
13:57 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Equinor
13:14 The EIB joins the international effort for environmental-friendly ports
12:53 Amsterdam, the Netherlands to host Intermodal Europe 2022 on 8-10 November
12:32 SC Aquilon enters Federal Register of Tour Operators
12:27 Canada’s Ocean Supercluster announces $65M Clean Ocean Advanced Biofuels Project
12:10 BNP Paribas and Fincantieri launch the sustainability linked guarantees facility
11:57 Shanghai, China to host Intermodal Asia 2022 on July 12-14
11:24 Docking work completed on RFC’s lead supertrawler
11:00 Three new cranes arrive at Port Houston
10:35 World Gas Conference 2022 slated for 23-27 May 2022
10:09 The World Shipping Council defines the six critical pathways to zero carbon shipping
09:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% YoY
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10
09:24 Milaha reports QR 724 million in net profit for full year 2021
09:19 Crude oil prices decrease on strengthening dollar

2022 February 10

18:27 Georgia Ports handles 479,000 TEUs in January
18:24 SEA-LNG analysis shows how LNG extends CII compliance far ahead of oil-based fuels
18:02 World Shipping Council identified six critical pathways to zero carbon shipping
17:36 Saudi seaports achieve 5.3% growth in general cargo by handling 25 million tons in January 2022
17:26 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean
16:55 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for thirteen vessels
16:34 Furetank secures biogas supply as step towards fossil-free shipping
16:09 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika escorts a convoy of ships to the port of Pevek