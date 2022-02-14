Ship It Zero welcomes Energy Observer 2 and renews calls for retailers to use zero-emission ships

  • Home
    The Ship It Zero coalition has welcomed the unveiling of the hydrogen-fuelled Energy Observer 2 and called on major retailers to ‘use this moment’ to ‘adopt zero-emission shipping solutions now’.

    In a statement issued yesterday (10 February), Madeline Rose, Climate Campaign Director, Pacific Environment, said: ‘Now is the time for big retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon and IKEA to demand zero emission options from their primary shipping partners – or move their business elsewhere. Today’s Energy Observer 2 announcement shows that the technology for zero emission cargo shipping is available, so it’s time retailers ask: what else are shipping companies possibly doing with their unprecedented pandemic profits in the decade of climate emergency if not aggressively reducing their pollution and buying new zero emission ships?’

    Kendra Ulrich, Shipping Campaigns Director of Stand.earth (which co-founded Ship It Zero with Pacific Environment), added: ‘It’s inspiring to see more and more zero-emissions cargo ships being built and prove that this massive technical revolution is finally here. But if international shipping truly wants to address its enormous pollution problem and have a fighting chance to meet global climate goals this decade, it's all hands on deck for ports, retailers, and cargo carriers to work together.

    'Major retailers like Walmart, Target, Amazon, and IKEA must demand immediate emissions reductions and the rapid implementation of true zero-emissions technologies from the cargo shipping companies they work with. While it's promising that a major carrier like CMA-CGM is involved in assessing the commercial viability of these recent efforts, it cannot be overlooked that they also have massive investments in false climate solutions like LNG-powered ships, which will only worsen the climate crisis.’

