2022 February 14 13:41

Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard

The 185 000 GT Cruise ship Carnival Celebration was floated out to the outfitting keel at Meyer Turku shipyard, Finland, according to the company's release. As indicated by her name, the LNG powered vessel will mark the culmination of Carnival Cruise Lines 50th birthday. The float-out started on Friday morning local time with the opening of the building dock valves and will culminate during the weekend.



Carnival Celebration is a second Excel-class ship built at Meyer Turku for Carnival Cruise Lines. Her sister ship Mardi Gras is already sailing Port Canaveral, Florida, US. The ship has several exciting features and attractions, chief among many BOLT roller coaster. In the middle of the ship is a large open space atrium, giving the passengers a possibility to admire beautiful sea-views while cruising. Three of the six distinct zones inside have been designed specifically for Celebration.

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to enter service in November 2022 with a trans-Atlantic voyage from Southampton.