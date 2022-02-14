2022 February 14 14:30

Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS. The charter is 2 years firm with possibility of 2 years extension, according to the company's release.

Commencement of the contract will take place in 2Q 2022. The contract has a gross value of approximately NOK 350 million, including additional services.

Normand Valiant will provide accommodation services to support production activities in the Brazilian continental shelf.