2022 February 14 10:12

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Shipping and logistics

In January 2022, throughput of Russian seaports showed a considerable growth, by 9.1%, year-on-year.



RF Government has approved the Concept for Development of Cruise Tourism in Russia until 2024. However, it doesn’t reflect all market players’ expectations.



A contract has been signed for creation of a Unified Platform of the Northern Sea Route Digital Services (UPDS NSR).

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) opened the Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg.



Ust-Luga Container Terminal started servicing a new intermodal container delivery service on the China-Germany route in January 2022.

In January 2022, Russian Railways increased container transportation by 10.1%.



Ports and hydraulic engineering

Port Vanino announces completion of dredging works along the port’s waterfront. The terminal capacity is expected to increase to 90,000 TEU in the near time.

Designing of a new cargo port commenced on the Sakhalin. The project investor - Multifunctional Cargo Area, LLC (MCA).



In the Baltic Basin, LUGAPORT terminal is expected to welcome the first railcars in June 2022.

Valery Yemets appointed as General Director of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka.



Shipbuilding and ship repair



USC will develop long-term development programme until 2035

The first hydrofoil of Meteor 120R design intended for Yakutia will be delivered in November 2022.



RF Government will allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels in 2022.



