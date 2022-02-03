2022 February 3 17:06

CMSA adds BAL Container Line’s CMX Service

Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Mexican subsidiary that operates the Second Specialized Container Terminal at the Port of Manzanillo, received the first call of BAL Container Line’s China – Mexico (CMX) service last December as it adds another shipping line to its diverse list of partner clients, according to ICTSI's release.

The CMX service made its first call at the Port of Manzanillo on December 16 with the arrival of the 5,060-TEU capacity S SANTIAGO – one of the eight boxships operating the service. All eight ships have a combined capacity of 31,360 TEUs.

BAL Container Line is a subsidiary of Shandong Lcang International Logistics.

With biweekly calls at CMSA, the service links the Port of Manzanillo to the Ports of Ningbo, Qingdao, Yantian and Lazaro Lázaro Cárdenas.



ABOUT CONTECON MANZANILLO S.A. DE C.V. (CMSA)

In June 2010, ICTSI signed a 34-year concession for the development and operation of the Second Specialized Container Terminal (TEC-II) at the Port of Manzanillo in Mexico. ICTSI established a subsidiary, Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV to operate the Port of Manzanillo. CMSA is Mexico's gateway to the Pacific coast and is close to major consumer markets, such as Mexico City and the country's largest industrial areas.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.