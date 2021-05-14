2021 May 14 17:16

Maersk secures daily rail services from Felixstowe to respond to Brexit and COVID-19

A.P. Moller - Maersk- the global integrator of container logistics- has reached an agreement with BGRf -the third largest rail freight operator in the United Kingdom- to operate a rail service from Felixstowe to Newell & Wright in Tinsley all working days in the week.



The Port of Felixstowe is Britain´s biggest and busiest container port, and one of the largest in Europe. Approximately 50% of traffic between Felixstowe and the North of England moves by rail.



This new service will incorporate new eco-fret wagons from the German company VTG Aktiengesellschaft, state-of-art containers which maximize the number of 20- and 40-foot containers which can be carried on a train, providing customers an eco-friendlier alternative to traditional wagons.



Maersk is at the forefront of developing innovative supply chain solutions, fusing its global network as well as its intermodal offering and depth of expertise with pioneering digital innovations to enable our customers to stay ahead.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.