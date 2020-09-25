  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 25 10:37

    British Ports Association sets out spending review priorities

    Decarbonisation, Innovation, Infrastructure, Freeports and properly functioning and resourced regulators are key asks for future Government spending, set out in a letter to the UK Chancellor from the ports industry today.

    With EU Exit imminent, the BPA has also called for funding to future-proof the sector. As a member of umbrella group Maritime UK, the BPA's submission complements MUK's submission, which calls for a £1bn maritime decarbonisation programme.

    Whilst the 'comprehensive spending review' may be on ice for another year, according to reports, the BPA delivered its submission to the Treasury today noting that reforms putting ports at the heart of regional economies should not be delayed.

    Industry requests from Government:

    • Transport: Government to deliver on the recommendations of the Department for Transport’s Port Connectivity Study. Funding for local authorities to better manage and maintain critical last mile connections to ports. Replacement of the European Maritime Fisheries Fund (EMFF).
    • Infrastructure: A multi-year green maritime fund to support the specific and significant challenges to meet the sector's decarbonisation and environmental commitments as part of a wider £1bn maritime decarbonisation programme. A UK Infrastructure Bank to provide consistent credit and anchor investments.
    • Planning: Review of port planning and consenting regimes. Grant access for all ports to a new planning regime, regardless of Freeport status. Extension of Capital Allowances for port infrastructure.
    • Innovation: Continued support from Government to achieve ‘Maritime 2050’ targets.
    • A supportive and enabling regulatory system: licensing authorities and regulators must have the resources they need to function effectively. This is key to enabling sustainable development.

    Industry will provide in return:

    • Hubs of economic activity, jobs and investment in port regions around our coastline
    • An efficient, market-led ports sector responsive to users and contributing to the economy
    • A responsible industry which strives to minimise environmental impacts
    • Information to regional and national planners about how to stimulate maritime activity
    • Modern infrastructure and facilities for the UK’s international trade, offshore fuel and energy generation, maritime and shipping services, marine tourism and recreation, as well as hubs for the fishing industry
    • A network of responsible UK anchored companies committed to their businesses
    • High standards of marine and landside safety
    • Skilled jobs and a well-qualified and trained workforce
    • The BPA to provide governance and safety briefings to ports and duty holders and to support the work of Port Skills and Safety in driving up standards across the sector

    Commenting, Mark Simmonds, Head of Policy and External Affairs at the British Ports Association and Chair of Maritime UK's Policy Working Group said:

    "Whilst the Chancellor may understandably delay this process due to continuing uncertainty from covid-19, we hope the Government does not take its eye off decarbonisation and climate change, which is an urgent challenge.

    The asks we have submitted to Government in these five key areas cannot afford to wait another year. Regardless of what process the Government chooses to examine its spending this year, it must recognise the importance of the maritime sector and the role it plays in supporting jobs and prosperity in coastal communities and also the tight timelines for meeting expectations around net zero.

    We listened to the Chancellor's statement today and were pleased to hear that the Government would extend support to businesses affected by the pandemic. This was a key ask from the sector's recovery plan. We will be consulting with our members on the merits of the jobs support scheme in the coming days and weeks."

    Decarbonisation, Innovation, Infrastructure, Freeports and properly functioning and resourced regulators are key asks for future Government spending.

    Whilst the status of the planned 'comprehensive spending review' is now unclear, according to reports, nothing is stopping Government from pushing on with a series of reforms putting ports at the heart of regional economies.

    With EU Exit imminent, the BPA has also called for funding to future-proof the sector. As a member of umbrella group Maritime UK, the BPA's submission complements MUK's submission, which calls for a £1bn maritime decarbonisation programme.

    Phoebe Warneford-Thomson, Policy and Economic Analyst at the BPA said:

    "This submission reiterates the critical importance of public investment in transport infrastructure in supporting ports, both directly and indirectly. The Government has set out its ambitions to 'build, build. build' and will hopefully recognise that this is now more important than it was before the pandemic.

    The industry is excited to proceed with implementing the Government's freeports programme. We have warned again today, however, that an arbitrary cap is unnecessary and potentially divisive. There should be no limit on ambition or good ideas that support innovation and prosperity in our coastal communities."

    About BPA

    The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports.
    UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year.
    The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: British Ports Association  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 25

15:27 GTT signs a contract with the U.S. Dep't of Defense for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
14:59 RFC held the second stage of the ecological marathon
14:31 Bunker prices are flat in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
14:05 Zvezda shipyard to build 10 gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2
13:42 Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel
13:18 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput delivered Kamchatka fish to Saint-Petersburg
12:56 Competition for construction of two scientific research ships for Russian Federal Fisheries Agency to be announced in October
12:34 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking W2W vessel
12:11 VEB.RF starts financing construction of ten gas tankers for Arctic LNG 2 project
11:29 LR awards Samsung Heavy Industries AiP for its ammonia-fuelled tanker
10:37 British Ports Association sets out spending review priorities
10:29 New state programme on Arctic development in 2021-2024 drafted by Russia’s ad hoc Ministry
09:53 Debt service guarantees on Yamal LNG removed from NOVATEK
09:30 Oil prices rise in hope of demand
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 24
09:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 25

2020 September 24

18:37 Kongsberg Digital develops cloud-based simulators for maritime industry, with funds from Innovation Norway
18:07 Wärtsilä ranked first in UN challenge to fight climate change with big data
17:45 Alco Bio Fuel, Messer Benelux and IJsfabriek Strombeek once again invest in recycling CO2 in North Sea Port
17:20 World’s first subsea compression system passes five years in operation
17:12 Esben Poulsson reappointed as ICS Chairman for a new term
16:48 Okskaya Shipyard launches first multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
16:24 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for seventh trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
15:50 ASCO's vessel “Razul Rza” sent to outer waters after repairs
15:26 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to invest in Sovcomflot, says RDIF CEO
15:02 Diana Shipping announces the sale of a Capesize Dry bulk vessel
14:39 Russian Railways launches regular multimodal service from China to Europe via the ports of Kaliningrad and Hamburg
14:17 MABUX releases its weekly review of bunker market
14:02 Fincantieri starts dry dock works for experimental vessel Zeus
13:40 Freeport of Riga Authority signs Declaration of Cooperation with Port of Shenzhen
13:21 IMO celebrates World Maritime Day 2020
13:08 Total and MOL officially name the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel
12:48 Bunker prices decrease in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:25 ZIM launches new China-Australia Express Line
12:11 Inmarsat Fleet Lte service coverage extended to Gulf of Mexico following successful trials with V.Ships Offshore
11:32 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet take part in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
11:14 Port of Trelleborg offers their shipping customers reliable and fast internet with Nowhere Networks
11:13 "Tatarstan" missile ship of RF Navy’s Caspian Flotilla involved in "Kavkaz-2020" maneuvers
10:09 CTI-Maritec receives DNV GL approval for ballast water testing
09:57 Muuga freight station of Rail Baltica is to be designed by SWECO Projekt AS
09:36 MPC Container Ships ASA announces appointment of new CFO
09:29 Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand/supply imbalance
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of September 23
08:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 24

2020 September 23

18:15 HMM opens Fleet Control Centre
17:35 Stena develops a solution to use recycled batteries in charging stations at port
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority COVID-19 Molecular Testing Center for seafarers now operational
16:42 British Ports responds to reasonable worst-case scenario Brexit assumptions
16:17 Vestdavit wins contract to supply six Australian Navy patrol boats
16:03 ABB powers P&O super-ferries towards new sustainable transport era
15:43 Royal Niestern Sander orders SCHOTTEL thrusters for world’s first shallow-draught ice-breaking walk-to-work vessel
15:25 FESCO’s Board of Directors elected new Management Board
15:03 Kalmar’s fuel-efficient terminal tractor solutions selected by Yilport for fleet expansion at Puerto Bolívar and Gävle container terminals
14:47 RF Government to revise comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
14:30 U.S. Coast Guard awards four more fast response cutters to Bollinger Shipyards
14:01 ESPO expresses commitment of European ports to play their part in helping shipping sector decarbonise
13:28 Travelling by ferry between Finland and Sweden is now permitted without restrictions
13:19 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2810 to Thomas Service Maritimes
13:02 Van Oord’s Deep Dig-It trencher buries cables to 5,5 metres depth for offshore grid connection
12:44 Nakhodka Shipyard launched two self-propelled freight/passenger barges ordered by Kamchatka Transport Ministry