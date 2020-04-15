2020 April 15 17:58

Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project

Novotrans completed the first phase of land reclamation for LUGAPORT terminal

As part of land reclamation for the LUGAPORT terminal, Group of Companies "Novotrans" completed the works on sheet piling and sandfilling with the Novotrans’ investments into the project having exceeded RUB 6 billion, the Group says in a press release.

“Upon completion of those works we have embarked on the final phase of the terminal construction”, said Konstantin Goncharov, President, Group of Companies "Novotrans".

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" implements an investment project for the construction of Ust-Luga Universal commercial terminal. The project was developed for construction of marine terminals for handling grain, food cargo, general and bulk cargo. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes. Investments in the project will total RUB 46.5 billion. LUGAPORT will be able to accept up to обеспечивать 1,100 railcars per day from the Luzhskaya Generalnaya station and to handled Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize ships with a draft of up to 15.5 meters. The LUGAPORT is included in the strategic documents for the development of Russia’s transport infrastructure.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" was founded in 2004. At present, Novotrans is one of the largest railway rolling stock operators in Russia and the CIS. The total fleet of freight cars exceeds 25,000 units. Own repair production renders a full complex of services on technical and service maintenance of freight cars, uniting 5 high-tech enterprises in different regions of the country.

In 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” commenced practical implementation of an investment project on creation of modern port infrastructure in the seaport of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) known as the LUGAPORT project. In June 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” JSC entered the stevedoring business having acquired a company later renamed Stevedoring Company “Novotrans”. SC Novotrans is a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal (ARFT). ARFT connects the Leningrad Region and Kaliningrad Region and ensures transport security of Russia’s enclave.

