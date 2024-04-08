2024 April 8 12:24

AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of Stellamar

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of ESL Shipping, has taken delivery of Stellamar, the second in the series of twelve plug-in hybrid general cargo vessels, according to the company's release. Stellamar is a state-of-the-art vessel that can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to the present generation of vessels, thanks to its shore power connectivity and large battery installation. It also offers a quieter and cleaner operation while in port.



Stellamar is designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products, such as steel, forest products, fertilizers and project cargoes. The vessel has a long unobstructed deck, which allows loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than the current vessels in the fleet. The crew accommodation and the bridge are located at the bow, which optimises the cargo capacity and improves the visibility and safety of navigation.

Stellamar is the first vessel to be sold to the company formed by private and institutional investors once it arrives in Europe. All vessels of the series will be operated by AtoB@C Shipping in the Green Coaster Pool.

AtoB@C Shipping has ordered twelve plug-in hybrid vessels from Chowgule & Company. The first vessel in the series, Electramar, was delivered in December and seven are currently under construction.



ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping’s competitive edge is based on its ability to responsibly secure product and raw material transportation for industries and energy production all year around, even in difficult weather conditions. The shipping company loads and unloads large ocean liners at sea as a special service. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business for over 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. The combined fleet of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping consists of over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 56,000 dwt.

AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. AtoB@C Shipping was founded in 2000 and has been part of ESL Shipping since 2018. Together the group has over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 56,000 dwt.