  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 5 17:35

    Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

    Israel said it approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following U.S. demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza, according to Reuters. 

    During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night, U.S. President Joe Biden demanded "specific, concrete" steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying conditions could be placed on U.S. aid if Israel did not respond. 

    The growing pressure on Israel came after the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli strike on Monday night, which triggered global outrage at the continuing problems with aid deliveries into the besieged enclave. A meeting of the security cabinet late on Thursday approved immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, a statement said. 

    In addition to reopening the Erez crossing point, which has been closed since it was destroyed during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the security cabinet also approved increasing Jordanian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing point, the statement said. 

    The decision to reopen the Erez crossing, the main crossing point from Israel into northern Gaza before the war, represented a major shift after Israeli officials previously rejected calls for more entry points into Gaza to be opened up.

Другие новости по темам: accident, ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 5

18:00 Maersk to resume the Panama Canal transit
17:35 Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
17:05 Busan New Port opens fully automated terminal
16:54 ClassNK signs a joint research and development agreement with Nihon Shipyard and IMC
16:15 DNV issues GASA to HD Hyundai for ‘world-first’ hybrid super-strength support structure
15:44 ONE redesigns its Scan Baltic feeder services
15:24 KOTUG signs framework agreement with Padmos for construction of complete E-pusher lineup
14:43 Finnlines starts a new daily service between Sweden and Poland
14:25 Ship recycling of bulk carriers, tankers and container ships over the past two years fall to its lowest level in 20 years
13:32 X-Press Feeders signs MOU with six European ports for green shipping corridors
13:02 MOL starts commercial operation of FSRU for Indonesia's Jawa 1 LNG-fired power plant
12:55 Zero Emission Shipping accelerated with launch of Carbon Insetting Program
12:11 Valaris announces contract suspension for jackup VALARIS 143
11:42 ADES announces contracts update for its rigs in Saudi Arabia
11:05 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers develops tentative timeline to reopen Baltimore shipping
10:32 Bureau Veritas and Greenroom Robotics sign MoU
10:05 CMA CGM to restore rates from North Europe and the Mediterranean to/via USA, Canada & Mexico

2024 April 4

18:02 COSCO harnesses GSBN blockchain to issue traceable and verifiable green certificates
17:49 ClassNK issues type approval certificate for lithium-ion storage battery system developed by Corvus Energy
17:24 DeepOcean awarded frame agreement for subsea infrastructure and cable repair by Equinor
16:44 Sleipner field center and Gudrun platform to reduce annual CO2 emissions thanks to partial connection to energy from shore
16:24 Seatrium secures a series of major contracts with an aggregate value of S$350 million
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 14, 2024
15:54 Baker Hughes will supply Snam with hydrogen technology
15:14 Safeen Feeders joins Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool
14:43 Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Royal IHC form joint partnership to build US Army Corps of Engineers medium-class hopper dredge
14:27 Maersk names second vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Astrid Mærsk” in Yokohama, Japan
13:55 Korean shipbuilders received $13.6 bln in new orders in the first quarter of 2024
13:19 ClassNK launches ClassNK Transition Support Services
12:42 Snam to increase its stake in Adriatic LNG to 30%
12:23 DOG wins contract for T&I project in West Africa
11:43 Wartsila will supply cargo handling systems for addition two new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
11:23 AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign preliminary agreement to develop Al Faw Grand Port and Economic Zone
10:56 APM Terminals and ENNA Logic invest in more than 60 pieces of electrical equipment for a new terminal in Croatia

2024 April 3

18:05 Yamaha Motor closes acquisition of Torqeedo
17:34 Gunvor Group posts revenue of US $127 billion in 2023
17:21 First methanol bunkering with deepsea vessel Ane Maersk at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:12 A global group of leading companies form the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization
16:35 Damen Shipyards to modernize 100 CMA CGM container ships
16:15 MOL decides to raise funds through transition linked loan to finance the construction of VLCC
15:42 Unifeeder launches services in Venezuela
15:16 CMA CGM Group cancels ship calls to Finland due to trade union strike
14:45 Amogy and ITOCHU partner to explore application of ammonia-powered solution for decarbonizing maritime vessels
14:13 Rottnest Fast Ferries to launch new Incat Crowther-designed catamaran
13:53 KfW IPEX-Bank finances the modernization of the C. Armateurs fleet
13:25 MODEC chooses TMC Compressors for FPSO Errea Wittu
12:21 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
11:53 ABS awards ECOLOG the industry's first ISM certification for the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers
11:11 Global Ports Holding signs 50-year agreement for Liverpool Cruise Port
10:50 Major shipping lines reduce services to Hong Kong port
10:22 GTT obtains two Approvals in Principle for cargo transfer operations between Very Large Ethane Carriers
09:47 CMA CGM Group joins Renault and Volvo as founding member of the revolutionary generation of electric vans

2024 April 2

18:07 South Korea Coast Guard seizes five Chinese fishing boats and confiscates one of them
17:32 DP World and Rumo to build new grain and fertilizer terminal at Brazil’s Santos
17:06 Jan De Nul orders electric ROV from SMD for Fleeming Jenkin
16:53 SFL Corporation plans to issue senior unsecured bonds
16:27 The merger of Enauta with 3R Petroleum to create one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Latin America
15:56 Transocean announces $195 mln ultra-deepwater drillship contract
15:16 TDI-Brooks completes large survey campaign off New York and New Jersey
14:45 Silke Lehmkoster to become Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd
13:41 Wall-mounted robot for ship inspection and maintenance receives ClassNK innovation approval
13:09 RINA awards Kindon New Energy Technology AiP for Innovative DAC green methanol offshore production platform
12:51 Trapped vessels start moving out of Baltimore after bridge collapse
12:11 Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths
11:42 Hanwha Ocean wins 1.24 tln-won order for 4 LNG ships
11:17 UK reports new ship attack in Red Sea
10:45 Austal confirms receipt of proposal from Hanwha

2024 April 1

18:07 Greece to modernize the ports of Souda and Stylida
17:34 ABS joins to BlueBARGE Project to advance offshore electrical power bunkering
17:13 KEYS completes construction of the LNG bunkering vessel "KEYS Azalea"