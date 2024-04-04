2024 April 4 16:44

Sleipner field center and Gudrun platform to reduce annual CO2 emissions thanks to partial connection to energy from shore

The Sleipner field centre, along with the Gudrun platform and other associated fields, is now partly operating on power from shore. This will reduce annual emissions from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) by 160,000 tonnes of CO2, according to Equinor's release.

All installations on the Utsira High are now receiving power from shore, saving emissions amounting to about 1.2 million tonnes of CO₂ per year. The electrification of the installations on the Utsira High is in line with the plan for development and operation (PDO) for Johan Sverdrup phase 2, which was approved by the Norwegian parliament in 2019.



One of two operative gas turbines on the Sleipner A platform will gradually be shut down as a relevant systems transition to using power from shore. The other gas turbine will stand by as a back-up power source during a run-in phase. In the longer run, Sleipner will have the opportunity to fully operate on power from shore.

The Sleipner field centre has been supplied with onshore power via a cable from the Gina Krog platform since 24 March 2024. Starting on the same date, the Gudrun platform was connected to electricity through the existing cable to Sleipner.



The Sleipner fields are among the largest gas producers in the North Sea and serve as a hub for gas transport to Europe. Norwegian gas plays an important role in the EU's energy transition. Now, also the gas that would otherwise be burnt on the installations can be utilised more effectively in Europe.



In 2020, the Sleipner partnership exercised an option with Aibel for an EPCIC contract (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning) for the modification work on the Sleipner field centre. NKT was awarded the contract to manufacture and lay the power cables.

The EPCIC contract has a value of about NOK 700 million and has contributed to 250 full-time equivalents at Aibel’s Stavanger office, offshore and at the shipyard in Haugesund. ABB has carried out substantial work as a sub-contractor within installation of high-voltage equipment and updating the power control system.





