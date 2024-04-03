2024 April 3 11:53

ABS awards ECOLOG the industry's first ISM certification for the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers

ABS has awarded ECOLOG, a mid-stream Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) service provider, with an industry first ISM Document of Compliance for the operation of liquified CO2 carriers on behalf of the Bermuda flag administration.

ABS audited ECOLOG to verify compliance with the International Safety Management Code.

ECOLOG plans to build and own CO2 terminals and a carrier fleet to service the emerging CCUS sector, connecting hard to abate emitters with cost competitive sequestration sites and carbon utilization facilities.



