2024 April 2 14:45

Silke Lehmkoster to become Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd

Effective 1 April 2024, Silke Lehmköster has taken over the role of Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd, with responsibility for Fleet Management, Fleet Innovation & Technology and Chartering as well as the Newbuildings Project Group. She is succeeding Richard von Berlepsch, who will focus on selected projects and committee work going forward. In her new role, Silke Lehmköster will report to Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd AG, according to the company's release.



Silke Lehmköster began her career at Hapag-Lloyd with an apprenticeship at sea in 2005 and was promoted to captain in 2018. Two years later, she switched to an on-shore position and initially served as Senior Director Marine HR before becoming Senior Director Fleet Management in April 2022. As Managing Director Fleet, Silke Lehmköster will be responsible for fleet management, advancing innovative technologies around our fleet and new construction projects, such as the ongoing completion of a total of 12 ultra-modern large container ships with dual-fuel technology and a capacity of 23,600 TEUs.



With a fleet of 266 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the company has around 13,500 employees and 403 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.