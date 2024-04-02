  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 2 11:17

    UK reports new ship attack in Red Sea

    A new attack has been reported on a commercial ship passing through the Red Sea, Ship and Bunker reports with reference to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region. 

    The incident happened 150 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at about 7:56 PM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post. 

    "The master of the vessel reports that they were hailed by an entity claiming to be the Yemeni Navy, who requested the vessel turns on its AIS," the agency said. The incident happened 150 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at about 7:56 PM UTC on Monday. 

    Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza. Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.

Другие новости по темам: accident  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 2

18:07 South Korea Coast Guard seizes five Chinese fishing boats and confiscates one of them
17:32 DP World and Rumo to build new grain and fertilizer terminal at Brazil’s Santos
17:06 Jan De Nul orders electric ROV from SMD for Fleeming Jenkin
16:53 SFL Corporation plans to issue senior unsecured bonds
16:27 The merger of Enauta with 3R Petroleum to create one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Latin America
15:56 Transocean announces $195 mln ultra-deepwater drillship contract
15:16 TDI-Brooks completes large survey campaign off New York and New Jersey
14:45 Silke Lehmkoster to become Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd
13:41 Wall-mounted robot for ship inspection and maintenance receives ClassNK innovation approval
13:09 RINA awards Kindon New Energy Technology AiP for Innovative DAC green methanol offshore production platform
12:51 Trapped vessels start moving out of Baltimore after bridge collapse
12:11 Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths
11:42 Hanwha Ocean wins 1.24 tln-won order for 4 LNG ships
11:17 UK reports new ship attack in Red Sea
10:45 Austal confirms receipt of proposal from Hanwha

2024 April 1

18:07 Greece to modernize the ports of Souda and Stylida
17:34 ABS joins to BlueBARGE Project to advance offshore electrical power bunkering
17:13 KEYS completes construction of the LNG bunkering vessel "KEYS Azalea"
16:33 AD Ports Group issues 2023 Annual Report
15:58 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for four newbuilding LNG vessels
15:24 E. Nomikos concludes an agreement to sell the oldest ship in its fleet
14:42 Cyan Renewables to acquire MMA Offshore
14:14 The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship repair Plant in Turkmenistan prepares to receive ISO certificates with the support of Korean specialists
13:44 Hantong bags six bulkers from Pioneer Logistics
13:09 MODEC secures FEED for Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO project in Brazil
12:57 PETRONAS starts the construction of its third FLNG facility
12:37 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 612 bln won ship orders in Oceania, Europe
11:55 Forssea introduces new ARGOS-X hybrid ROV specifically made for USV applications
11:35 Shell and Verdagy to collaborate on renewable hydrogen projects
10:59 Masirah Oil starts multi-well programme in Yumna Field
09:44 QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion program hits 104 conventional LNG vessels

2024 March 31

14:09 CMA CGM announces the expansion of EURAF 4 and EURAF 5 services
12:30 HD Hyundai Mipo starts production of ammonia-powered ships
11:01 Piraeus Port revenue up 12.9% to 219.8 million euros in 2023
10:20 CMA CGM and GTS Logistic establish joint venture for decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Europe
09:55 CorPower Ocean selected to join the EIC Scaling Club network

2024 March 30

13:34 The Freeport of Ventspils Authority becomes a complete member of the largest wind energy association WindEurope
12:24 SITC starts construction of 10,000 TEU dry containers
11:27 RINA publishes guide for shipping companies to comply with the European Union Emissions Trading System
10:03 Gunvor and Pakistan LNG Limited settle all outstanding legal proceedings
09:31 Seaway7 signs a contract with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Orsted for the transportation and installation of substations for the Baltica 2 wind farm offshore Poland

2024 March 29

18:00 SLB announces agreement to acquire majority ownership in Aker Carbon Capture
17:14 “K” Line and Nippon Gas Line establish a marketing company to provide liquefied CO2 transportation services for carbon capture and storage projects
16:47 VTTI and IKAV enter agreement to purchase majority ownership of Adriatic LNG, Italy
16:25 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order from the University of Tokyo for "MiPoLin" power prediction and lines selection system
15:41 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100TEU newbuilding “WAN HAI A15”
15:10 MOL announces restructuring measures
14:45 Drewry predicts impact on container calls at US East Coast ports after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
14:25 Chevron’s first hybrid electric fueling barge arrives in Singapore
13:40 HD KSOE and Infineon sign MoU to develop ship electrification technology
13:29 NYK and JMU formulate method for evaluating ship performance in actual seas
12:59 HD Hyundai wins US$463 mln warship order in Peru
12:09 COSCO SHIPPING Ports throughput up by 4.4% YoY to 135,808,554 TEU in 2023
11:46 The "Ane Maersk" calls at the Eurogate container terminal in Hamburg for the first time on its maiden voyage from Asia to Europe
11:20 Sallaum Lines and Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding commence construction of Ocean Class vessels
10:43 Oasis Marine develops solutions for offshore hydrogen bunkering
10:03 Petrofac secures contract extension with ONEgas West in the UK market

2024 March 28

18:05 Jan De Nul, ENGIE and Equans launch a pilot project centred around the use of Vanadium Redox Flow batteries
17:35 Latvian port equipment manufacturer Bleste introduces new bulk handling ‘bucket’
17:05 Investors upgrade Navios Maritime Partners
16:25 DEME reports 22% increase in the orderbook and a record-high turnover of 3.3 billion euros in 2023
16:14 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 13, 2024
15:41 AD Ports Group announced the opening of Saadiyat Marina & Ferry Terminal and Rabdan Marina
15:11 Sydney invests $11.5 million in two new operational vessels designed by Incat Crowther
14:55 China’s Jinzhao wins Peru $405m port construction contract
14:13 APM Terminals Moín handled six million TEU
13:48 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two innovative initiatives by MOL
13:37 Konecranes launches its flagship Konecranes X-series industrial crane
12:53 United European Car Carriers UECC spearheads collaboration with industry leaders to advance CNSL as a sustainable marine fuel
12:26 Ocean Network Express announces Transpacific service