2024 March 20 12:43

Hapag-Lloyd publishes Sustainability Report 2023

Hapag-Lloyd has published its Sustainability Report 2023. The report outlines Hapag-Lloyd's various measures and proactive initiatives throughout the year – even beyond its own operations, according to the company's release.

In line with its ambitious goal to operate a net-zero fleet by 2045, Hapag-Lloyd reduced the absolute greenhouse gas emissions of its fleet by 0.8 million tonnes in 2023 compared to the previous year. As one of the measures, the carrier significantly increased the amount of bunkered biofuel blend to more than 200,000 tonnes. 2023 also saw the successful deployment of three of the company’s twelve new dual-fuel vessels, which can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and future alternative fuels. With the launch of Ship Green, a biofuel-based solution for emissions-reduced ocean transportation, Hapag-Lloyd offers customers to choose between three levels of CO2e reduction for their shipments.



Recognising the need for the shipping industry to pull in the same direction, Hapag-Lloyd joined forces with four of the world’s leading shipping lines. Together, the carriers issued a statement calling for an end date for fossil fuel powered newbuilds. The declaration also urges the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to create the regulatory conditions to ensure a successful energy transition and a level playing field for all players in the shipping industry. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd joined the Green Corridor Consortium – an initiative between the ports of Rotterdam and Singapore that aims to drastically reduce emissions on this vital shipping route.



With positive social impact being an integral part of Hapag-Lloyd’s sustainability strategy, the company implemented even more measures to monitor and address human rights issues throughout its supply chain, promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce, and improve the working conditions of its seafarers. Furthermore, Hapag-Lloyd’s local and global social engagement was expanded in 2023 with new partnerships including One Earth – One Ocean and 4Life Solutions. Through these collaborations, Hapag-Lloyd aims to help preserving the world’s oceans and providing clean drinking water to communities in need.



