  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 19 17:25

    New study unveils low port readiness to the adoption of onboard CO2 capture solutions

    A recent study commissioned by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), in collaboration with Lloyd’s Register and ARUP, has identified low port readiness as a major hurdle bottlenecking the adoption of Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage (OCCS) system as a practicable decarbonisation solution. Whilst the technologies required for offloading onboard captured CO2 exist at high levels of maturity, safe operationalisation of captured CO2 transfer by trained personnel has not been demonstrated, according to LR's release.

    The report, titled “Concept study to offload onboard captured CO₂,” found that while a limited number of ports possess the infrastructure to offload liquefied CO2 (LCO2), they are primarily designed to handle food-grade CO2. The higher purity standards that accompany this use limits the interoperability of facilities to handle onboard captured CO2.

    The study examined over ten planned LCO2 related infrastructure projects worldwide. Located near, or with transport links from, CO2-emitting industrial clusters, these projects are likely to handle much larger volumes of captured CO2 than that from OCCS systems; port infrastructure needed for offloading, storing and transporting onboard captured CO2 will likely need to be integrated with these projects for economies of scale. However, as many of such projects remain in concept phase and have not reached Final Investment Decision (FID), ports have not proceeded with offloading infrastructure investments. This chicken-and-egg dilemma highlights the overall infancy of the carbon value chain.

    Furthermore, introducing LCO2 offloading into already complex port operations will likely impact port efficiency and operational performance. The need for additional buffer zones to address the safety concerns of LCO2 handling and storage will also add to existing space constraints at ports and terminals.

    This 9-month long study aims to address a gap in the onboard carbon capture value chain. OCCS has recently gained traction as a potential interim solution to help international shipping meet IMO’s emissions reduction targets, with potential deliberations at future Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) sessions. While achieving emissions reductions through OCCS hinges on successfully integrating a shipboard-compatible system within space constraints, equally important is addressing the fate of captured CO2 by establishing its utilisation or sequestration pathways.

    This study complements GCMD’s Project REMARCCABLE (Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions) by addressing the feasibility of OCCS as a practicable, end-to-end solution at scale. For OCCS systems to be operationally feasible, the industry needs to develop a collaborative ecosystem to enable the value chain for managing captured CO2.

    By systematically considering the needs of the entire value chain, this study evaluated four concept configurations of offloading infrastructure from a possible 162 scenarios, identified the operational standards and safety guidelines for handling LCO2, developed models for the quantification of costs for scaled-up infrastructure, articulated manpower competency frameworks for offloading operations, and analysed the potential regulatory scenarios needed to address the current uncertainties surrounding LCO2 offloading from OCCS.

    One of the key considerations is to examine how LCO2 can be offloaded safely to the appropriate infrastructure.

    The study determined that captured CO2 in its liquefied form is likely the most efficient and cost-effective option for onboard storage and transport. Based on this, the study shortlisted four concepts covering key offloading modalities, such as Ship-to-Ship and Ship-to-Shore, serving as building blocks that can be combined to cover a wider range of offloading concepts.

    In ranking the operability of these concepts, the study identified Ship-to-Ship and Ship-to-Shore transfers using an intermediate LCO2 receiving vessel as the most promising modalities for offloading at scale, with captured CO2 eventually sequestered or used as feedstock for manufacturing synthetic fuels.

    Ship-to-Terminal transfer of captured CO2 stored in ISO tank containers was identified to be more compatible at smaller scales and for end uses that require higher grades of CO2. This modality of transfer is also most compatible with existing port infrastructure and therefore easier to pilot today.

    Handling LCO2 onboard presents a unique set of safety challenges not commonly encountered when handling fuels in shipping. The study offers an in-depth examination of hazards, such as asphyxiation and toxicity, if a leak or a loss of containment takes place.

    Unique to CO2 is evaluation of its storage at conditions near its triple point, where the gaseous, liquid and solid phases of CO2 co-exist. Storage at or near the triple point is sensitive to impurities, and minor changes in temperature and pressure can lead to a phase change from liquid to solid CO2, leading to hazardous situations, such as blockage in pipes and build-up of pressure.

    To address these hazards, a series of safety studies, including a Hazard Identification (HAZID) of offloading, Simultaneous Operations (SIMOPS) and a coarse Quantitative Risk Analysis (QRA), were conducted and mitigation measures and emergency response procedures articulated for handling LCO2.

Другие новости по темам: CO2, decarbonisation, LR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 19

18:04 Ports of Southampton and Singapore explore green transport cooperation
17:41 13% of world seaborne trade under attack from Houthis and Somali pirates
17:25 New study unveils low port readiness to the adoption of onboard CO2 capture solutions
16:45 TotalEnergies partners with major international companies to support e-NG development
16:15 Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG offtake agreement with Gunvor Group
15:46 Fincantieri and Saipem sign collaboration in the subsea domain
15:22 Seatrium partners with TenneT and GE Vernova for third offshore wind project in the Netherlands
14:52 Var Energi ASA and Var Energi Norge AS agree a joint merger plan
14:12 TECO 2030 receives AIP from DNV for onboard compressed hydrogen fuel systems
13:42 ESL Shipping to sell its Supramax vessels
13:22 Ocean Network Express finalises European Union Allowances transaction with BNP Paribas
12:41 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement provides operational support and cost savings for Korean container vessels
12:10 MOL, Idemitsu, HIF team up to develop e-fuel/e-methanol supply chain
11:42 MAN CEON digital platform receives Cyber Security Product Design Assessment certification from ABS
11:23 “K” Lline begins participating in joint study on liquefied CO2 marine transportation
10:48 Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 60% in Feb 2024
10:24 PortXL signs a partnership agreement with MINDbase
09:47 IMO to open regional office in Fiji to serve the Pacific

2024 March 18

18:13 Brunvoll propulsion chosen for ESVAGT's growing fleet of SOVs
17:42 ADNOC signs second long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG Project
17:37 Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard holds launching ceremony for CMAL's MV Isle of Islay
17:24 Fortescue successfully conducts world’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fueled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
17:02 APL updates on European Union’s Import Control System 2
16:03 MED Marine contracted to build MED-A2575 series tug for SVS Maritime
15:31 Hanwha Ocean and BV join hands to develop a 270K LNG carrier
15:17 HD Korea Shipbuilding awarded contracts for three VLACs
14:18 Port of Skagen and Stillstrom partner to decarbonise anchorage zone with offshore charging solutions
13:22 Sanmar delivers 6th battery electric power tugboat to Norwegian operator
13:16 COSCO SHIPPING Lines announces the launch of OCEAN Alliance DAY 8 product this year
12:21 Dutch offshore wind farm approved by LR
11:39 ClassNK awards first-ever notation for improvements in living and working environment to Fuyo Kaiun's bulk carrier "ELETTRA"
11:31 Davie strengthens Québec’s shipbuilding industry by supporting the reorientation of AFCDC
10:44 Storylines and Brodosplit shipyard renew ship building contract to construct private residence ship
10:25 BOEM announces environmental review of proposed wind energy project offshore New Jersey
09:51 First ‘flying’ electric ferry to debut in New Zealand in 2025

2024 March 17

16:31 Norwegian Shipowners' Association names Harald Fotland as its President
15:22 ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems now supports fully digital, streamlined SIRE 2.0 inspections
14:15 TechnipFMC selected by NEP to deliver the first all-electric iEPCI for CCS
13:03 US sanctions shipping company, targeting Iran and Houthi rebels
11:01 The first hybrid electric vessel built in South America will use a Corvus battery system
09:47 Kalmar and Forterra sign JDA for autonomous terminal tractor

2024 March 16

16:24 The Netherlands selects Naval Group for its submarine replacement program
15:41 Equinor exercises options to extend four-year drilling contracts
14:17 GONDAN Shipbuilders hosts launching ceremony for Edda Wind's CSOV C503
13:47 Van Oord, Van Aalsburg partner to further develop circular fascine mattresses
12:13 Snam wins "A" raing in CDP's Suppliers Engagement Rating for efforts against climate change
10:54 ULSTEIN unveils new subsea vessel for offshore energy tasks

2024 March 15

18:07 DNV gives nod to Friede & Goldman BargeRack solution
18:02 New partnership enables faster offshore wind installations in the U.S.
17:53 First production line at ‘World’s Largest Monopile Factory’ to go live in July
17:21 Brunvoll DP2 upgrades for more Mokster vessels
16:55 CMA CGM to suspend its calls at Port au Prince, Haiti
16:03 GEFO's LNG DF chemical tanker Tosca gets Green Award
15:19 CEVA Logistics develops new vehicle logistics business at the Port of Dunkirk
14:11 MPA: SaR operation continues for a missing crew member of the Liberia-flagged UTOPIA
13:07 To develop the Far East it makes sense to build a new shipyard in the country’s eastern regions, President Putin said
12:48 World’s first use of ammonia as a marine fuel in a dual-fuelled ammonia-powered vessel in the Port of Singapore
11:39 COSCO Shipping calls Port of Genoa, Italy with 20,000 TEU vessels on regular basis
10:03 DMC contracted to supply rudder systems for the world’s largest PCTCs

2024 March 14

18:04 Shearwater awarded seismic survey for UK carbon capture and storage project
17:15 UAE, world leaders discuss maritime corridor for aid to Gaza
16:05 Marine fuel sales at Singapore drop to a three-month low in February
15:43 World Shipping Council selects NCB for liner shipping Cargo Safety Program
15:00 ZIM reports results for 2023
14:57 DP World announces 2023 results
14:29 HaiSea unveils new operations facility for the world’s greenest tugboat fleet
13:44 DEME awards KENC with engineering and fabrication scope on multiple offshore wind installation projects
13:25 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 11, 2024
12:43 Wartsila Lifecycle Agreement to support optimised low-emission operations for two P&O Ferries vessels
11:35 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes up by 0.5% to 11.9 million TEU in 2023