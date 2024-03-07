2024 March 7 15:12

Kyrgyz Republic joins IMO as 176th Member State

The Kyrgyz Republic has become the latest State to join the International Maritime Organization (IMO). IMO now has 176 Member States, according to IMO's release.

Kyrgyzstan deposited its instrument of acceptance to the IMO Convention with the United Nations with effect from 27 February 2024.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez announced the new Member State to delegates attending the Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE 10), welcoming Kyrgyzstan to the IMO family.