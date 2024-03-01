2024 March 1 16:05

HAV Group signs contract for design of Lavik-Oppedal ferries

HAV Group’s ship design business has today signed a contract to design and develop four newbuild, autonomous zero-emission ferries that will operate the Lavik-Oppedal crossing on the northwest coast of Norway, according to the company's release.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 18 October 2023 announcing that Fjord1 had committed to utilise HAV Group as technology partner and key supplier to the four ferries.

Under the contract signed today, HAV Group’s ship design business will deliver ship design and an engineering package for all four autonomous ferries.



The ship design is based on a future-oriented operating concept that ferry operator Fjord1 has developed together with HAV Group. The ferries will be able to operate with autonomous navigation and a high degree of automation of vessel functions that replace manual operations on board and on land.

Lavik–Oppedal is a ferry route that crosses the Sognefjord, on the northwest coast of Norway, from Lavik in Høyanger municipality to Ytre Oppedal in Gulen municipality. The ferry crossing takes 20 minutes and the route is 5.6 kilometres long.

Four newbuild zero emission ferries will operate the route from 1 September 2026 onwards.



HAV Group’s contract party is HAV Design AS, which is headquartered in Fosnavåg, Norway. The vessels will be built at [name of shipyard in Turkey] which is HAV Design’s contract partner for the four newbuilds.

Further, HAV Group has previously announced that its energy and smart control business is expected to act as system integrator and provide complete system deliveries for power system, automation and bridge, two onshore charging stations, and systems for automation of vessel functions and autonomous navigation. Information about additional contracts will be shared in due course. When all relevant agreements have been signed, HAV Group will indicate the total effect on the group’s order book from these agreements.



HAV Group and its subsidiaries is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries. HAV Group has several decades of industry experience, in addition to special expertise in guiding the marine and maritime industries through the green shift and towards the goal of zero emissions. HAV Group ASA is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker code HAV.