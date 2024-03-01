  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 1 11:17

    ABB to supply Sea Change shore power connection at Portsmouth’s port

    ABB has won an order with Portsmouth International Port, part of Portsmouth City Council, to supply a shore connection solution for visiting ferries and cruise ships, according to Portsmouth International Port's release. Part of the UK port’s Sea Change project to design, build and operate ashore power system across its three busiest berths, the installation will serve two ferry berths – each with five connection points – and an additional berth shared by ferries and cruise ships. The system is due for installation in the fourth quarter of 2024 and expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2025.

    ABB’s shore connection allows vessels to turn off their engines while at berth, avoiding annual carbon dioxide emissions for the vessels calling at the Portsmouth International Port by an estimated 20,000 metric tons from 2027. This will significantly improve air quality in the harbour area while helping the port to realise its long-term environmental ambitions.

    ABB’s full scope of supply for the shore connection system comprises a 16-MVA ACS6080 drive with shunt filter, MV switchgear, power-factor compensation, transformers, e-houses, cable management systems, and automation. In addition, ABB will provide installation, cabling and commissioning services, while Portsmouth International Port will also benefit from a three-year maintenance agreement.

    As part of the project, the port’s biggest customer, Brittany Ferries, will be introducing two new LNG-electric hybrid ferries from 2025 which will be the largest vessels of this type in the world. Alongside Portsmouth International Port and Brittany Ferries, ABB will join a consortium of academics, marine specialists and some of the UK’s most exciting technology SMEs who have been brought together to deliver the project.

    The University of Portsmouth, MSE International, B4T, IOTICS and Swanbarton will all contribute technologies and expertise that will support Sea Change, making this an attractive and scalable solution which can be used by ports in the UK and abroad.

    Sea Change is part of the Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition, which was announced in February 2023, funded by UK Government, and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. As part of ZEVI, the Department for Transport allocated over £80 million to 10 flagship projects supported by 52 organizations from across the UK to deliver real-world demonstration R&D projects inclean maritime solutions. Projects will take place in multiple locations from the Orkney Isles to the southwest of England.

    ZEVI is part of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE), which focuses on clean maritime technologies that can be scaled rapidly to decarbonize the UK’s domestic maritime sector. In March 2022, the Department announced the biggest government investment ever in the UK commercial maritime sector, allocating £206 million to UK SHORE, a new division within the Department for Transport focused on decarbonizing the maritime sector. UK SHORE is delivering a suite of interventions throughout 2022–2025 aimed at accelerating the design, manufacture, and operation of UK-made clean maritime technologies and unlocking an industry-led transition to Net Zero.

Другие новости по темам: ABB  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 1

14:23 Fujairah bunker sales rise to five-month high in January 2024
13:51 Russia exported more than 700,000 metric tons of oil products from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in 2023 using small river barges
13:24 APM Terminals announces maiden call of Nordics only direct service to South America
12:56 Hapag-Lloyd increases rates from North Europe to India, Pakistan, Red Sea and Arabian Gulf
12:21 Ankara’s Port Başkent OIZ Eti Logistics Ankara Intermodal Terminal starts operations
11:42 European Commission makes €1bn available for recharging and refuelling points
11:17 ABB to supply Sea Change shore power connection at Portsmouth’s port
10:41 Karish North and second gas export riser online and new GSPA signed
09:48 MAN Energy Solutions opens up service hub in Singapore

2024 February 29

18:02 Gentari partners with SEDC Energy for Sarawak H2 hub
17:35 Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks purchase agreement for 6 ULCV quay cranes
17:12 BV research confirms central role of operational and energy efficiency in meeting shipping’s 2050 carbon budget
16:42 President Vladimir Putin encourages foreign companies to actively use the opportunities of the NSR
16:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2024
15:56 President Putin calls for upgrading the country’s inland waterways core infrastructure
15:24 The Bollore Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the successful sale of Bollore Logistics to CMA CGM
14:41 CMA CGM resumes operations in the Red Sea
14:09 TotalEnergies to supply Sembcorp with 0.8 Mtpa of LNG for 16 years
13:44 MOL and Idemitsu Kosan to launch demonstration test of recycling used plastics generated aboard VLCC
13:22 Six Arctic expeditions on the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear icebreaker planned for 2024
13:15 NYK Group acquires UK-based delivery platform business for e-commerce operators
13:07 President Vladimir Putin: Russia intends to build effective logistics corridors with friendly countries
12:51 TECO 2030 and Umoe Mandal receives preliminary approval for high-speed vessel design
12:14 ClassNK has awarded AiP for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore windfarm support vessel
11:30 Port Houston container volumes up 4% to 332,961 TEUs in Jan 2024
11:10 Swedbank adopts Poseidon Principles for carbon footprint reporting of shipping portfolio
10:42 Authorities give Conoco Phillips permission to launch Eldfisk nord in the North Sea
10:24 LNG dual-fuel BYD Explorer No.1 visits Bremerhaven for the first time
09:47 DeepOcean to inspect pipelines for Equinor

2024 February 28

18:07 Fratelli Cosulich takes delivery of second LNG bunkering vessel
17:44 Idemitsu, Mitsubishi and Proman join forces to develop a clean ammonia project in the United States
17:13 CULines and IAL to launch a new South China – Vietnam – Thailand service SCT2 in March
16:47 Saudi container line Folk Maritime launched
16:25 China's shipbuilding industry grows in 2023 under US sanctions
15:58 Japan, China, and Greece retain global leadership in shipowning
15:32 Jumbo Shipping, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine join forces in new commercial joint venture
14:58 Port of Hamburg handled a total of 114.3 million tonnes of goods in 2023
14:23 SITC launches new "Weifang-Japan" service with successful maiden voyage
13:48 Pier 400 in the port of Los Angeles upgrades its terminal operations fleet
13:13 Congo becomes an LNG exporting country
11:59 DEME reports 2023 results
11:13 KOTUG Canada holds steel cutting ceremony for two high bollard pull methanol fueled escort tugs for Trans Mountain Expansion Project
10:46 MOL's ammonia bunkering vessel receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

2024 February 27

18:07 Serco named preferred supplier for Vard Marine's naval modernization project
17:45 Ascenz Marorka’s mother company acquires Danish VPS
17:22 Majestic Fast Ferry has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-metre passenger ferry
16:47 FSRU reaches NFE’s Barcarena LNG terminal in Brazil
16:24 Wartsila introduces Ammonia Fuel Supply System to ease shipping’s transition to ammonia fuel
15:54 Piraeus Port Authority and Guangzhou Port Group sign MoU
15:14 DNO Norge orders Noble jack-up rig for drilling work in Norway
14:40 Stena Evolution and Shell team up for innovative deepwater drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico
14:23 OOCL adds the eight eco-friendly 24,188 TEU ship
13:40 Port of Tanjung Pelepas completes first LNG bunkering operation
13:02 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $267.8 mln order for 2 car carriers
12:45 Wallenius Wilhelmsen declares options for four additional Shaper Class vessels
12:09 Consortium of MOL, ITOCHU Corporation, HIF Asia Pacific and JFE Steel Corporation to pioneer synthetic fuel supply chain and CO2 marine transport initiative
11:42 CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032
11:18 The 7th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress kicks off in Moscow
10:52 Port of Oakland container volume up in January 2024
10:23 CMA CGM updates FAK rates from India to Europe and the Mediterranean
09:57 Biofuel reduces the climate impact from a Green Sea Conference by 90 per cent

2024 February 26

18:06 Cetus Maritime merge with Nachipa Corp
17:32 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins US$1.08 bln order for LNG ships
17:17 Asian shipping companies to face over €1 bln in emissions costs under new EU regulations
16:57 Panama Canal’s revenue up 14.9% to $4.968 bln in 2023
16:24 DP World and Masdar partner to drive renewable power for port operations
14:59 Singapore's Seatrium announces loss of $1.4 bln in 2023
14:24 Euronav orders two eco-friendly bitumen tankers
13:52 Vopak advances Singapore's bunkering hub with new biofuel capacity
13:22 Germany's Mukran LNG terminal starts trial operations