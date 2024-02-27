2024 February 27 17:22

Majestic Fast Ferry has commissioned Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-metre passenger ferry

Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd has commissioned leading digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther to design a new second generation 39-metre passenger ferry as the basis of its future fleet, according to the company's release.

Incat Crowther’s range with PT Cahaya Samudra covers four vessels lengths; 29-metres, 32-metres, 39-metres and 42-metres. All four designs are now already in their second generation, having proven themselves in service worldwide.

Eleven of Majestic’s first-generation Incat Crowther / PT Cahaya Samudra vessels have been sold to operators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific and have been replaced in service by second generation vessels.

The order brings the number of second generation Incat Crowther designed and PT Cahaya Samudra built 39-metre vessels to 13, and comes in addition to three second generation 42-metre vessels launched less than 12 months ago.

Once the new fleet of second generation 39-metre passenger ferries is finalised, there will be over forty vessels designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and PT Cahaya Samudra in service worldwide.

The second generation 39-metre vessels can transport up to 312 passengers at a speed of 32 knots and feature a range of design improvements that build on the proven capabilities of the first-generation ferries. The design of the vessel has been optimised to provide fuel efficiency gains for operators, while the customer experience has been enhanced via a sleek design, featuring updated window aesthetics, the addition of a centre aisle and increased passenger seating spaces.



