2024 February 22 17:16

Scrubber savings up to 13 bln USD amid IMO2020 regulations implementation

The installation of scrubbers has resulted in significant cost savings of US$13 billion since IMO2020 regulations came into force, according to the Sea-Intelligence. These regulations necessitate the use of fuel oils with extremely low sulphur content or alternative compliance methods like scrubbers to curb emissions.



The rise in scrubber installations has paved the way for vessels to capitalize on cost-effective fuel options, opting for regular fuel over pricier low-sulphur VLSFO. By running cheaper regular fuel alongside scrubbers, shipping lines have saved substantial sums, given the current price discrepancy of 166 USD/ton for VLSFO.



