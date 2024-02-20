2024 February 20 14:41

Glander International Bunkering and Asyad Shipping partner for AI-driven sustainable shipping solutions

Glander International Bunkering has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Asyad Shipping, based in Muscat. The collaboration is set to introduce AI-based innovations focusing on enhancing bunker and ship optimization.

Under this strategic agreement, Glander International Bunkering will implement an AI-driven propulsion system alongside a digitalized approach to bunker procurement and comprehensive management for the Asyad Shipping fleet, which includes a number of VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers).

This initiative is expected to drastically reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions across the board, marking a significant step towards achieving Oman Vision 2040's sustainability goals.