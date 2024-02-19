2024 February 19 15:39

Equinor signs a 15-year LNG agreement with Deepak Fertilisers

Equinor and the Indian fertiliser and petrochemical company Deepak Fertilisers have signed a 15-year agreement for supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with deliveries starting in 2026, according to the company's release.

Equinor’s growing global LNG portfolio is based on LNG from the Equinor operated LNG Plant in Hammerfest, Norway and LNG supply sourced mainly from the US.

This portfolio will be the base of supply to Deepak, which will use the gas mainly as feedstock for production of ammonia in its newly commissioned plant for manufacturing fertilisers and petrochemicals. The agreement covers an annual supply of around 0.65 million tons (ca 9 TWh) of LNG for 15 years starting from 2026.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) is among India’s leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers. DFPCL is one of the leading manufacturers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate in the world, used in agriculture as fertilisers. The company is the only producer of prilled TAN solids in India and also manufactures medical grade Ammonium Nitrate.