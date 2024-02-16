2024 February 16 10:11

IMO initiates review of seafarer training standards

The IMO Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) has set the stage for a significant review of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and its accompanying STCW Code, according to IMO's release. This convention establishes fundamental requirements for training, certification, and watchkeeping for seafarers globally, and the upcoming review aims to update these standards to align with emerging trends, advancements, and challenges in the maritime industry.

During its 10th session held at the IMO headquarters in London from 5 to 9 February, the Sub-Committee outlined a comprehensive plan for the review process. This includes identifying 22 specific areas of the Convention and Code for review, such as emerging ship technologies, e-certification, mental health, and gender sensitization. The review will proceed in two phases: first, identifying gaps in the existing standards, followed by a revision stage to address these gaps.

To advance this work, the Sub-Committee agreed to establish an Inter-sessional Working Group before its next session (HTW 11) and devised a roadmap with a timeline for action. This roadmap will be presented to the upcoming 108th meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 108) for approval.

Among other crucial discussions, efforts to address bullying and harassment in the maritime sector, including sexual assault and harassment (SASH), were emphasized. MSC 108 is anticipated to adopt draft amendments to the STCW Code aimed at preventing and responding to such incidents.

Additionally, a new module focusing on STCW was launched on the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) to enhance communication and information sharing among Parties for effective STCW Convention implementation.

Furthermore, the Sub-Committee delved into developing training provisions for seafarers working on ships utilizing alternative fuels, reflecting the industry's transition towards sustainability and new energy sources.