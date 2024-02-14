2024 February 14 16:36

ABB to provide advanced power and propulsion system for Nexans' new cable-laying vessel

ABB has been contracted by Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Verft to deliver an integrated power and propulsion system for an upcoming cable-laying vessel (CLV) of Nexans, a global leader in energy transition based in Paris, France, according to the company's release.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, this vessel will join Nexans Skagerrak and sister ship Nexans Aurora, both equipped with ABB technology, as the third and most advanced CLV in the Nexans fleet.

The integrated system, including main power generation and distribution, energy storage, and electric propulsion, will enable the new CLV to efficiently carry out cable-laying, -recovery, and -repair tasks with high levels of operational safety and reliability. Utilizing a closed-ring configuration for enhanced fault tolerance and optimal engine utilization during dynamic-positioning (DP) operations, the system will minimize the risk of power loss while maximizing operational flexibility and fuel efficiency.

The onboard energy storage system (ESS) will play a crucial role in reducing engine running hours, minimizing wear and tear, and providing spinning reserve and peak-shaving capabilities to support the vessel's energy-intensive operations and act as a backup power source in case of engine failure.



ABB's scope of supply also includes the Remote Diagnostic System (RDS) for propulsion, thruster inverters, rectifiers, and cyber security configuration for the RDS. The RDS enhances system performance by providing precise fault detection and continuously monitoring equipment health status, leading to significant savings in downtime and maintenance costs.



